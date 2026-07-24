A former prisoner visited Shumayela High School on 10 July 2026 to speak to learners about the realities of life behind bars

The speaker described spending time in isolation, comparing the cell to the size of a toilet, and warned that jail was no place anyone should end up

He directed part of his message at the girls in the audience, telling them that women could find themselves in prison too

Prisoner addresses students. Image: @the.gallery.podca

Source: TikTok

A prisoner turned motivational speaker stood before a crowd of uniformed high school learners at Shumayela High School on 10 July 2026 and delivered a message many of them will not forget quickly.

The event, filmed outdoors and shared on TikTok by @the.gallery.podca, showed the speaker addressing students with animated energy.

The speaker did not sugarcoat anything. He described what it felt like to be placed in isolation, a space he said was barely bigger than a bathroom. The confinement, he explained, pushed him into depression and left him questioning his own sanity. "Jail is not a good place," he told the learners plainly.

He also made a point of turning to the young women in the crowd, reminding them that prison was not a reality reserved for men. The message was clear: the choices made today can determine where tomorrow leads.

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Honest conversations help children process difficult topics

Mental health experts say children often hear about difficult events through conversations or media, making honest, age-appropriate discussions important. Caregivers are encouraged to answer questions truthfully using simple language, reassure children without making unrealistic promises, limit exposure to graphic news coverage, and validate their emotions without overwhelming them with adult fears. Experts also recommend letting children's questions guide the conversation and focusing on practical ways to stay safe and cope with challenging topics.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the School Visit

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say on his page:

@oka_langa73 wrote:

"Model C schools never do such talks, and the kids somehow turn out fine… which makes one wonder what is the whole purpose of such talks?"

@Nkulz Mbatha asked:

"Why are they laughing though? It's not meant to be funny."

@Esihle. Mthembu said:

"Some people won't take this seriously but this is serious baft 🙏"

@hlomani shared:

"Brotherhood is so proud of you."

@TSHEPISO. PERTUNIA wrote:

"I wish my son can hear this. I took him to boys boarding school. He dropped out. He doesn't want school."

More Briefly News Stories on prison

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A UK environmental lawyer came under criminal investigation after leading volunteers to remove about 200 bags of rubbish from a polluted river without the required environmental permit.

A video of South African inmates dancing together in a prison yard sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers finding the display entertaining while others questioned whether prison conditions were becoming too relaxed.

Source: Briefly News