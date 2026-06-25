Environmental lawyer Paul Powlesland is being investigated after volunteers removed around 200 bags of rubbish from a polluted river in east London

The Environment Agency alleges the clean-up was carried out without the required environmental permits and says the work may have breached regulations

If prosecuted and convicted, Powlesland could face up to two years in prison, despite supporters arguing the project improved conditions for wildlife and local residents

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The photograph showed discarded trash and household debris piled heavily along the muddy banks of a polluted waterway. Image: R A Kearton

Source: Getty Images

A British environmental lawyer is facing a criminal investigation and possible prison time after helping volunteers clean a heavily polluted river in east London without obtaining official permission from authorities. The story gained international attention after @thisismoney shared details of the case on 24 June 2026, highlighting how a river clean-up project could potentially result in criminal charges.

The case has sparked debate in the United Kingdom after campaigner Paul Powlesland led a community effort to restore part of Alders Brook, a tributary of the River Roding, only to find himself under investigation shortly afterwards. Powlesland, an environmental lawyer and campaigner, spent 10 days organising volunteers to clean a 250-metre stretch of the polluted waterway in Barking, east London. Working alongside the River Roding Trust, volunteers removed approximately 200 bags of rubbish, silt, weeds and branches that had accumulated in the river over several years.

According to reports, the area had become clogged with waste and stagnant water following years of pollution and illegal dumping. Residents later reported seeing fish, dragonflies, herons and reed beds returning to the cleaned section, suggesting the restoration effort had improved conditions for local wildlife.

Several ducks swam through murky water right alongside a floating orange boom designed to contain a large cluster of plastic waste. Image: Owen Franken

Source: Getty Images

Authorities launch investigation

However, less than a week after the clean-up operation, investigators from the Environment Agency visited the site and informed Powlesland that the work was being investigated. The agency alleges that the volunteers carried out ‘unpermitted works’ that may have breached the Environmental Permitting Regulations.

Officials argue that work involving river dredging and modifications to waterways requires approval because it could potentially affect flood management, water flow and local ecosystems. If prosecutors decide to pursue charges and a conviction follows, the offence could carry a maximum prison sentence of up to two years.

Powlesland has strongly criticised the investigation, arguing that authorities ignored years of complaints about pollution and illegal dumping in the area. He claims community volunteers stepped in only after repeated attempts to get official intervention failed. The environmental lawyer also questioned why regulators were investigating volunteers instead of focusing on larger environmental issues such as sewage pollution and illegal waste dumping. According to Powlesland, the restored section of the river is already showing signs of ecological recovery.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Debate over environmental regulations

The case shared by user @thisismoney has triggered wider discussion about environmental regulations and whether strict permit requirements discourage community-led conservation projects. Supporters of the clean-up argue that volunteers improved a neglected river that authorities had failed to restore.

Ivan asked:

“Why is he being punished for doing good deeds?”

Podcastspreader commented:

“He’s a lawyer, how did he not know about this. 😂”

Mihran asked:

“Is it illegal to clean a river?”

Xprt commented:

“Capitalism is always making money. 😁😁”

darkirvine reacted:

“What has humanity become!”

HaffiLax said:

“Human tries to save the world, gets permit.”

SilverKiz asked:

“Who the hell needs a permit for that?”

vantablack asked:

“What’s the crime?”

Rory commented:

“Welcome to dystopia.”

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Source: Briefly News