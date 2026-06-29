Heavy private security vehicles were filmed patrolling the Johannesburg CBD on 28 June 2026, days before the planned national shutdown against illegal immigration

A Facebook post captioned “Russia” went viral, with South Africans divided over the show of force on city streets

Follow-up footage pointed to a possible crackdown on businesses employing undocumented workers, though this had not been confirmed at the time of publication

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Nobukhosi Moreyoh Thabbie

Source: Facebook

South Africans were left stunned after heavy private security vehicles rolled through the streets of Johannesburg on 28 June 2026. The footage, shared on Facebook by Nobukhosi Moreyoh Thabbie, showed a large security convoy in the CBD just days before the planned national shutdown on 30 June against illegal immigration.

The Facebook post, simply captioned “Russia,” went viral almost immediately. It showed an unusually large concentration of private security vehicles moving through the Joburg CBD. The deployment came as tensions mounted ahead of Tuesday’s march.

SA divided over streets that looked like a warzone

Follow-up footage circulating online suggested the operation may have been targeting businesses that employ undocumented workers. However, this had not been officially confirmed at the time of this report.

South Africans had a lot to say about what they saw. Many urged one another to stay safe and stay home. Others were less forgiving, pointing out what they saw as misplaced priorities in how security resources were being used.

One commenter said locals should avoid wearing slides, joking that it would make things difficult in holding cells. Another took aim at the irony of seeing heavy security deployed in areas where open drug dealing was common. Some drew comparisons to other countries, with one person calling South Africa a “Kuvuki land” for calling soldiers out against vegetable sellers.

The national shutdown on 30 June 2026 was organised in response to growing public anger over illegal immigration. Authorities across the country had been putting security plans in place ahead of the marches, with Johannesburg among the cities on high alert.

Watch the video below:

More about 30 June

Nearly 400 Malawian nationals spent the weekend camped outside the Malawian Consulate General in Sandton.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has accused the government of creating fear ahead of the planned June 30.

Lumkile Mkhaliphi warns political parties against hijacking community movements for partisan interests.

Source: Briefly News