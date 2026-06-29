Lumkile Mkhaliphi warns political parties against hijacking community movements for partisan interests

March demands focus on illegal immigration and the local economy, emphasising citizen-led ownership

Nkululeko Khaliphi stresses non-partisan boundaries to ensure genuine grassroots advocacy

A Soweto community member said the shutdown is not led by any party. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Community leader Lumkile Mkhaliphi issued a direct warning to political parties attempting to hijack community movements for partisan gains. He spoke during a demonstration broadcast on where Soweto residents delivered a memorandum of demands to the Moroka police station ahead of the June 30 campaign deadline.

According to SABC News, Mkhaliphi spoke in Kliptown on 28 June 2026, where diverse suburbs united under a localised, citizen-led banner. Mkhaliph explicitly demanded that political figures and organised parties refrain from positioning themselves at the forefront of the march. He said that the initiative remains strictly for ordinary South Africans, who are independently demanding that the government address illegal immigration and secure local economies.

Nkululeko Khaliphi demands non-partisan boundaries

Khaliphi said that political entities must not weaponise community grievances to fulfil election goals or party agendas. He said that even if politicians choose to participate as individual marchers, they are prohibited from leading or wearing partisan regalia. The Orlando leader said that the core issues belong exclusively to South Africans, traditional indunas, and hostel residents who want strict border compliance from the state.

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Khaliphi said that political meddling complicates grassroots efforts, adding that the state must allocate resources toward border enforcement rather than political theatre. While the fake "June 30" Department of Home Affairs deportation deadline has caused widespread national panic and prompted regional repatriations of citizens across neighbouring African countries, the Soweto movement remains resolute in rejecting external political manipulation.

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Calls for Peaceful Citizen Mobilisation

Similarly, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has urged South Africans to participate in planned peaceful protests and a national shutdown on 30 June 2026. The date marks an unofficial deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, prompting several African nations to repatriate citizens over safety fears.

Addressing mixed social media reactions and accusations of xenophobia, Ngobese-Zuma stated the movement will conduct itself responsibly. She emphasised that the demonstrations aim to pressure the government into taking accountability, enforcing immigration laws, and rectifying the country's border crisis.

Source: Briefly News