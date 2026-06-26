Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has spoken about the upcoming protests against illegal immigrants on 30 June 2026

The March and March leader discussed some of the movement's issues with the government's handling of the crisis

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Ngobese-Zuma's comments about the upcoming protests

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma urged South Africans to come out in their numbers on 30 June. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has called on all South Africans to come out and support planned peaceful protests on 30 June 2026.

The date is the unofficial deadline given to undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. March and March, which has been leading demonstrations across the country, has also called for a national shutdown on the day.

The governments of several African countries have already begun repatriating their citizens ahead of the planned shutdown, over fears of attacks. Some African nations have also accused South Africans of being xenophobic.

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March and March has called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Ngobese-Zuma urges South Africans to come out in numbers

Speaking about the upcoming shutdown, Ngobese-Zuma urged South Africans to come out in numbers and join the planned peaceful protests.

She added that they know the South African government had let them down, but this time they were going to apply so much pressure that the government would do the work it was supposed to do.

“On the 30th of June, come out in numbers, protest peacefully, make your voice heard, get out all that frustration that you have, but do it in a good manner,” she said. She added that at the end of the day, they were going to make the government take accountability, because they caused the mess the country was in.

“So, anything that happens on 30 June, we as a movement are going to make sure we conduct ourselves responsibly and respectfully, but we are also calling on the government to do their job and make sure they enforce the laws in any and every way,” she explained.

South Africans weigh in on Ngobese-Zuma’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Ngobese-Zuma's calls to join the protests, sharing mixed reactions to them.

@SeanMusa said:

“I don't know what kind of government allows vigilante groups to do as they please. Now these vigilante groups are targeting all foreigners, and not only foreigners. Also, citizens who cannot speak their native languages are suffering the repercussions. These vigilante groups are now campaigning on behalf of certain political parties. It is painful that Jacob Zuma is now using undocumented foreign nationals to win his losing battles against the ANC.”

@zwelabon added:

“We blame the foreigner who may have at one point broken her heart. Brother, you caused deep pain in this woman, and she's taking it out on everyone. This is a personal fight.”

@amandaSAQ urged:

“Share meeting points in all provinces, Jacinta.”

@SethElisha2 stated:

“I don’t think this is about undocumented migrants. The evil agenda is unfolding, and SA is already seeing the implications.”

@WonderboyN77640 said:

“Tell Jacinta some of us have serious problems to deal with, such as inequality.”

@zane992349331 agreed:

“This one thinks we are all from KZN. We have better and more important things to do than to march.”

@chiefcebo_ asked:

“’ Peaceful’. No eviction is peaceful. What will you do when someone says I am not going anywhere?”

@ShweleNgelosi exclaimed:

“We will be there.”

Other stories about March and March

Briefly News has covered several stories about March and March, and the movement's actions across the country.

March and March called for an amendment to the law to facilitate the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement was xenophobic.

March and March movement member, Sandile Dube, said the organisation called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News