Sean Diddy Combs has listed his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach for $55 million

The rapper is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two federal counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution

The listing sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users sharing jokes and theories about the luxury property

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Sean "Diddy" Combs sells his Star Island mansion for $55 million. Image: Sean Diddy

Source: Getty Images

Sean Diddy Combs has put one of his luxury Star Island mansions in Miami Beach, Florida, on the market for $55 million while serving a federal prison sentence. The waterfront estate, which was previously raided by federal authorities during the investigation into the music mogul, has once again made headlines as reports of its listing surfaced.

News of the mansion being put up for sale quickly spread online, sparking questions about how the transaction is being handled while Combs remains behind bars.

Diddy lists luxury Star Island estate

The waterfront mansion, located on Miami Beach's exclusive Star Island, has been listed for $55 million. The sprawling property attracted international attention in 2024 after federal agents raided it as part of their investigation into Combs. Despite putting the mansion on the market, reports indicate that Combs still owns a neighbouring property on the exclusive island.

Sale process unfolds while Diddy is incarcerated

The luxury Miami Beach estate drew renewed attention following news of its reported sale. Image: Sean Diddy

Source: Getty Images

The listing comes while Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence. He was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and trafficking charges.

Although he remains incarcerated, real estate transactions of this scale can be managed by authorised representatives and legal teams acting on behalf of a property owner.

Social media weighs in on the sale

The news quickly spread across X, where users reacted with a mix of humour, criticism and speculation.

One user, @456HCMusic, joked:

"Buyers never going to find all the hidden camera's... even Diddy forgot where some of them were installed."

Another, @JunNetworkJ, asked:

"What is he doing with the money in prison? Are you sure he is the one selling them?"

See more comments in the X post below:

Other users debated the significance of the sale, made jokes about the mansion's history and speculated about Combs' future once he completes his prison sentence.

The sale marks another major development in the ongoing public scrutiny surrounding Combs. Even from behind bars, the music mogul continues to make headlines as his legal troubles and business affairs remain firmly in the public eye.

Prosecutors reject Diddy's latest bail request

Previously Briefly News reported that Sean Diddy Combs has suffered another legal setback after federal prosecutors opposed his second bid for a $50 million (about R900 million) bail package.

According to court documents, prosecutors argued that the music mogul still poses a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses, insisting he should remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing.

Diddy's legal team had proposed strict conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring, but the government maintained that the measures would not sufficiently address its concerns, leaving the final decision in the court's hands.

Source: Briefly News