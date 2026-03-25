Usher recently opened up about why he has no negative feelings towards his former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs

During an interview, the singer said the disgraced businessman's legacy should be recognised despite his abuse allegations

Social media did not hold back on its criticism of Usher, slamming him for defending Diddy, with many claiming the singer was damaging his own career

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Usher defended his former mentor Diddy, saying he was "misrepresented." Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Usher is facing intense backlash on social media after he seemingly defended Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In a recent interview on Forbes: The Enterprise Zone with Jabari Young on 20 March 2026, the My Boo singer tried to explain why he still has respect for the disgraced record label owner despite his controversial past.

Young asked Usher to associate words with the influential people in his life, to which Diddy's name came up, and Usher associated him with the word "legacy," saying people can't ignore Diddy's impact.

Diddy was convicted on prostitution‑related charges and is serving time following a high-profile federal trial that gripped the global entertainment industry. The disgraced music mogul's fall from grace reached its climax in late 2025 when a jury found him guilty of trafficking and racketeering, leading to his current incarceration.

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Usher noted that in certain cases, when people are sent to jail, they're stripped of the positive impact they've made and only seen for their crimes.

"I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognised for the greatness that they offer."

In a classic case of "we experience people differently," Usher said he had never been faced with what others allegedly went through at the hands of Diddy, whom he believes was "misrepresented."

"I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented.”

Usher said while Diddy has made mistakes, people shouldn't overlook his "greatness." Image: KMazur/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Usher, whose name was also dragged into Diddy's legal drama, went on to highlight his legacy and the contributions he has made in the world of entertainment, emphasising that while "nobody is perfect," he can't overlook the valuable contributions Combs has made for him and other black entrepreneurs.

The singer was discovered and mentored by Diddy when he was a teenager, and lived with him for some time. It was during this time that he was able to learn more about the music business and hone his craft.

He said he chooses to remember Diddy for his mentorship and the doors he opened, rather than the criminal labels that now define him in the eyes of the law.

Watch Usher's interview below.

Social media reacts to Usher's statements

Online users were quick to call out the irony of Usher saying Diddy was "misrepresented" when a jury found enough evidence to convict him. For many, his comments didn't feel like a deep conversation about art; they felt like a slap in the face to the victims.

Haya_tea22 wrote:

"Women and men were beaten up and assaulted! What is wrong with American society and sanitising monsters?"

TheDejaKing said:

"Usher, they are about to rip you apart for this. Why lay yourself down on the line for a mega-predator? To see what we ALL have seen about Diddy, some of which was caught on camera, and to still say you can’t see anything at all negative there? It’s about to get so bad for him."

Social media slammed Usher's apparent defence of Diddy. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Source: Getty Images

iJaadee asked:

"Did Usher not see the video of Diddy assaulting a woman in a hotel in 4K?"

TCMcoje_ argued:

"You can big up his achievements without downplaying that he was a menace. He isn’t misrepresented in any way."

NoDreamWorld4me noted:

"That's fine if Usher doesn't wanna speak negatively about Diddy. But I just find it odd that when people make comments like this, they kinda just ignore or excuse the crimes and other awful things the person did like it never happened."

Diddy's son considers moving to Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Diddy's son, Christian Combs, contemplating relocating to Africa.

Combs spoke in an interview about his hopes to start afresh following his dad's run-ins with the law.

Source: Briefly News