Tony Forbes has reportedly written a strongly-worded letter to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for airing his son AKA's final moments

He expressed "extreme disappointment" at the move, labelling it "careless" and insensitive to the late rapper's family and those still mourning him

This comes after fans and peers marked the third anniversary of AKA's death, with no real answers as to what led to his brutal killing

Tony Forbes reportedly slammed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for airing AKA's final moments. Image: tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes, the father of late rapper AKA, has reportedly issued a scathing letter to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, expressing his extreme disappointment over the decision to broadcast sensitive footage of his son's final moments.

According to eNCA, Forbes penned his letter on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, saying the move crossed a moral line and labelling it as "careless." He hit out at the commission for a lack of regard for the family’s ongoing grief.

"We must live through all of this, and the whole of South Africa sees my son being shot in cold blood," said Forbes.

During a hearing on Friday, 20 March, the commission played surveillance footage of the 2023 murder of the Congratulate rapper and his friend and former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

The footage was reportedly shown during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who was questioned about how he obtained and handled evidence.

Uncle Tony, as he's affectionately called, noted that while he appreciates the work being done to probe systemic failures, the move showed no consideration for his loved ones.

"I cannot understand how the commissioners, in all their wisdom, have become so hardened that they would just carelessly display that footage. They could’ve shown a screenshot. I seek an explanation from the commission about this."

This comes after fans and peers marked the third anniversary of AKA's death, with no real answers as to what led to his brutal killing.

The decision to display the surveillance footage in a public broadcast has been met with widespread backlash, as many argue it serves only to re-traumatise the family without speeding up the actual criminal trial.

For Tony Forbes and the Megacy, it was a painful reminder that the family is still left waiting for the masterminds behind the shooting to face justice.

AKA’s father said the Madlanga Commission was careless in displaying footage from the rapper's murder. Image: tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Social media weighs in on Tony Forbes' outcry

The debate online has been intense, with many users feeling that while the family's pain is valid, the pursuit of justice requires a level of transparency that includes examining all available evidence.

While acknowledging Tony Forbes' pain, many online users argued that since the footage was already in the public domain, it remains a critical piece of evidence that must be scrutinised.

Critics further pointed out that a formal trigger warning was issued beforehand, giving the family and sensitive viewers a chance to look away. Read some of the comments below.

donald34521 said:

"A warning was given, though. In court, that video will also be replayed. It's evidence."

Controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi slammed:

"There was a warning given, Tibz was killed too; that footage is evidence. Such evidence is all over social media. What should be of concern is the fact that Nkosi knows there was an effort on Bheki Cele’s part to stifle the extent of the investigation as we await his comments!"

THE_POLITIKAL_1 wrote:

"Sorry to Unc Tony, but that footage has long become part of social media and public data! We have seen it many times; there is nothing that the Madlanga Commission has done to aggravate the situation! We might actually get new information from them!"

Constitution_94 argued:

"This is about criminality, not pettiness. We understand his pain, but please, man! Once a crime is committed, especially murder, the police take over the crime scene. No more privacy!"

Sphe_Luyanda asked:

"Does he not want justice?"

Saw_Leyy was confused:

"I thought he wanted the truth!"

Online users argued that while Tony Forbes' feelings were valid, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was not wrong in airing AKA's murder as it's crucial evidence. Image: tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

AKA hailed as a true patriot

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a fan hailing AKA as a true patriot.

Revisiting his many social media posts, fans admired the rapper for consistently standing up and defending his country.

Source: Briefly News