'BBMzansi': Fans slam Smash Afrika for alleged "weird" behavior after Liema Pantsi’s win
- Smash Afrika is under fire for allegedly displaying a lack of professionalism towards the new Big Brother Mzansi winner, Liema Pantsi
- This, after the Smash, who hosted the show, apparently stormed off the stage after announcing Liema as the winner
- Several viewers noted his alleged "weird" behaviour towards Liema, claiming that he was upset that she won over his apparent favourite, Thandeka
Smash Afrika faced a social media storm on Sunday, 22 March 2026, during the season finale of Big Brother Mzansi, where he announced Liema Pantsi as the winner of season six.
After nearly three months of intense challenges and rivalries, the singer, having returned to the show for a second chance at the grand prize, walked away R2 million richer.
However, fans of the show took to social media to voice their disappointment with how Smash Afrika conducted himself.
Reprising his role as the host for the second consecutive season, viewers had come to love and appreciate Smash's high-energy presenting and lively interactions with the housemates.
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But this time, fans claimed his attitude towards Liema was different, with many pointing out a noticeable lack of enthusiasm as he handed over the life-changing prize.
This comes after the radio and television personality walked off stage soon after announcing Liema's win, a move that many noted as unprofessional, accusing Smash of being unhappy that she had won.
The host was accused of letting his personal preferences show, with many claiming he was visibly upset that runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala didn't walk away as the winner.
The sudden exit left many viewers upset, feeling that the host's frustration ruined Liema's big moment. While her fans celebrated the R2 million win, the focus remains on Smash Afrika’s questionable professionalism.
A video surfaced from Liema's victory lap on stage after her big win, where Smash was seen walking behind her and upon realising he couldn't catch up, he threw a piece of paper on the ground right behind her.
According to viewers who dissected the live footage, the seasoned broadcaster appeared visibly underwhelmed by the results. Some went as far as to label his body language "salty," suggesting that his professional mask completely slipped off.
Watch Smash Afrika's video.
Social media weighs in on Smash Afrika's behaviour
Viewers of the show could not help but criticise and question how Smash Afrika conducted himself on the show. Read some of their comments below.
Sindikate12 wrote:
"This was so unprofessional."
ninibunssss said:
"Let this be Smash Afrika's last season. Thanks, bandla, ay ngeke."
ComradeAtt wrote:
"Smash hates Didi so much, and he can’t pretend! What? SA, is this your host?"
maramnco98 posted:
"He was mad that his fave didn't win because he was kinda off the whole time."
AphiweJiji added:
"Nobody can convince me that Smash likes Didi."
Social media outraged following Liema Pantsi's win
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared not-so-favourable reactions to Liema Pantsi's win on Big Brother Mzansi.
Critics argued that the singer had an unfair advantage against other contestants, saying she had already secured a win the moment she entered the competition.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za