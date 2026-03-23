Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

'BBMzansi': Fans slam Smash Afrika for alleged "weird" behavior after Liema Pantsi’s win
Celebrities

'BBMzansi': Fans slam Smash Afrika for alleged "weird" behavior after Liema Pantsi’s win

by  Moroba Moroeng
3 min read
  • Smash Afrika is under fire for allegedly displaying a lack of professionalism towards the new Big Brother Mzansi winner, Liema Pantsi
  • This, after the Smash, who hosted the show, apparently stormed off the stage after announcing Liema as the winner
  • Several viewers noted his alleged "weird" behaviour towards Liema, claiming that he was upset that she won over his apparent favourite, Thandeka

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Online users weighed in on Smash Afrika's conduct on 'BBMzansi'
Fans accused Smash Afrika of being unprofessional towards Liema Pantsi. Images: smashafrika, liyema_pantsi
Source: Instagram

Smash Afrika faced a social media storm on Sunday, 22 March 2026, during the season finale of Big Brother Mzansi, where he announced Liema Pantsi as the winner of season six.

After nearly three months of intense challenges and rivalries, the singer, having returned to the show for a second chance at the grand prize, walked away R2 million richer.

However, fans of the show took to social media to voice their disappointment with how Smash Afrika conducted himself.

Reprising his role as the host for the second consecutive season, viewers had come to love and appreciate Smash's high-energy presenting and lively interactions with the housemates.

Read also

'BBMzansi': Liema Pantsi's win sparks outrage and conspiracy theories

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

But this time, fans claimed his attitude towards Liema was different, with many pointing out a noticeable lack of enthusiasm as he handed over the life-changing prize.

This comes after the radio and television personality walked off stage soon after announcing Liema's win, a move that many noted as unprofessional, accusing Smash of being unhappy that she had won.

The host was accused of letting his personal preferences show, with many claiming he was visibly upset that runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala didn't walk away as the winner.

Smash Afrika's conduct on 'BBMzansi' was criticised
Fans allege that Smash Afrika was bitter after announcing Liema Pantsi as the winner on 'BBMzansi.' Images: smashafrika, liyema_pantsi
Source: Instagram

The sudden exit left many viewers upset, feeling that the host's frustration ruined Liema's big moment. While her fans celebrated the R2 million win, the focus remains on Smash Afrika’s questionable professionalism.

A video surfaced from Liema's victory lap on stage after her big win, where Smash was seen walking behind her and upon realising he couldn't catch up, he threw a piece of paper on the ground right behind her.

Read also

Lebo Keswa reacts to viral video of Letoya Makhene's family: "To think I lived with this drama"

According to viewers who dissected the live footage, the seasoned broadcaster appeared visibly underwhelmed by the results. Some went as far as to label his body language "salty," suggesting that his professional mask completely slipped off.

Watch Smash Afrika's video.

Social media weighs in on Smash Afrika's behaviour

Viewers of the show could not help but criticise and question how Smash Afrika conducted himself on the show. Read some of their comments below.

Sindikate12 wrote:

"This was so unprofessional."

ninibunssss said:

"Let this be Smash Afrika's last season. Thanks, bandla, ay ngeke."

ComradeAtt wrote:

"Smash hates Didi so much, and he can’t pretend! What? SA, is this your host?"

maramnco98 posted:

"He was mad that his fave didn't win because he was kinda off the whole time."

AphiweJiji added:

"Nobody can convince me that Smash likes Didi."
Smash Afrika's behaviour on 'BBMzansi' was questioned
Fans accused Smash Afrika of being bitter towards Liema Pantsi’s win. Image: smashafrika
Source: Instagram

Social media outraged following Liema Pantsi's win

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared not-so-favourable reactions to Liema Pantsi's win on Big Brother Mzansi.

Critics argued that the singer had an unfair advantage against other contestants, saying she had already secured a win the moment she entered the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Moroba Moroeng avatar

Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Big Brother Mzansi
Hot:
Identity card Jamie hector Sakina kamwendo Lauren jbara Chase morrill