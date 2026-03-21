A Johannesburg content creator attended his first Soweto derby on 28 February 2026 and shared the full experience

Orlando Pirates dominated the match from start to finish, winning 3-0 against Kaizer Chiefs

South Africans flooded the comments, loving his reaction, with some even spotting themselves in the crowd behind him

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A young man is recording a vlog of the game between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Images: @luca.rakic.12

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg content creator gave his honest review of the Soweto derby and had football fans across the country nodding along. Luca, who goes by @luca.rakic.12, posted the video on 3 March 2026 with the caption:

"First Soweto Derby and I was NOT ready for this. Pirates vs Chiefs didn't disappoint."

In the clip, Luca took viewers along for the full day at the Soweto Stadium, starting from the moment he arrived and saw the massive crowds already pouring in. He grabbed drinks, took in the size of the stadium and soaked up the atmosphere before kick-off. Orlando Pirates drew first blood early in the match, sending the Pirates supporters wild and lighting flares in the stands. One Chiefs fan sitting nearby was so frustrated he started biting the logo off his own cap. Pirates made it 2-0 before halftime, and eventually sealed a 3-0 victory. Chiefs fans were not having a great time of it, with some turning on their own players by the end.

The Soweto derby, also known as El Kasico, is one of the most celebrated football rivalries on the African continent. According to Wikipedia, the fixture was first played on 24 January 1970 and has been contested 106 times since. The rivalry has deep roots, as Kaizer Chiefs was actually founded by former Orlando Pirates star Kaizer Motaung, who left Pirates after internal conflict and built his own club from scratch.

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Orlando Pirates currently lead the all-time head-to-head record with 50 wins to Chiefs' 37, with 31 draws. The next derby is set for 25 April 2026.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA loves the Soweto derby review

Football fans had plenty to say in the comments section after watching Facebook user @luca.rakic.12's video:

@Zothan Shabalala asked:

"How can you be a Pirates fan but love Chiefs and wear a Chiefs jersey?"

@Wealthy Mbungela pointed out:

"The next one will be on the most eventful weekend in South Africa, 25 April, on the same day Ultra South Africa is happening."

@Mphalaborwa Sefiti said:

"We were sitting right behind you."

@Sly Nicolás noticed:

"She's a Pirates fan, but she's wearing a Lamthuthu jersey. Women's football isn't a fashion show."

@Yk Var Mac added:

"That's why Pirates and Chiefs are currently the most famous among South African fans."

@Sabelo Jama Mvelase laughed:

"A billion people in front of you? You're exaggerating."

@Jasmine Kimberly wrote:

"I'm their step father — you gotta love South Africa."

The Soweto stadium and soccer fans. Images: @luca.rakic.12

Source: Facebook

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