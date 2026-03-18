Do you remember Dillon Sheppard? The 47-year-old former co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs alongside Arthur Zwane has made a return to Naturena, where he is once again involved with the senior team.

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Let’s take a closer look at the reasons behind his comeback and what he could bring to Amakhosi.

Role within the technical setup

Sheppard has rejoined the Kaizer Chiefs first team in a supporting capacity as part of the club’s technical staff.

Current co-coach Cedric Kaze addressed the media regarding Sheppard’s reappointment, highlighting the value of his experience.

“We have added another experienced member to the technical team [Sheppard]. During training, we focus on various scenarios to better prepare for situations that may occur during matches,” Kaze explained.

His return signals the club’s intention to strengthen its technical department in a bid to improve overall performance.

At present, the Glamour Boys occupy fifth position on the log with 33 points from 19 matches.

They remain within reach of the top four, with both AmaZulu FC (fourth) and Sekhukhune United (third) sitting on 34 points after playing 21 matches each.

With two games still in hand, Amakhosi have a strong opportunity to move up to third place in the Betway Premiership standings if they secure maximum points.

Addressing recent struggles

Sheppard’s return comes amid a difficult spell for the team under co-coaches Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Kaizer Chiefs exited the CAF Confederation Cup during the group stage and suffered an early Nedbank Cup elimination at the hands of Stellenbosch FC in the Round of 32.

Their league form also dipped significantly, with three consecutive defeats effectively ending their hopes of challenging for the title. Among those losses was a heavy 3-0 defeat to long-time rivals Orlando Pirates.

However, they managed to halt that run with a narrow 1-0 victory over Durban City at FNB Stadium last Sunday.

With Sheppard now part of the technical setup, the focus will shift to securing a top-three finish, which would guarantee qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

To achieve that, Kaizer Chiefs will need to deliver consistent performances and collect crucial wins as the season approaches its conclusion.

Source: Briefly News