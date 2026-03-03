Kaizer Chiefs poor run of form continues in the Betway Premiership as they stumbled to a defeat to Richards Bay at uMhlathuze Stadium on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an early setback during the warm-up after defender Inacio Miguel sustained an injury, forcing his withdrawal in favour of Bradley Cross.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino was also handed starts in the revised line-up alongside Asanele Velebayi and summer signing Nkanyiso Shinga, who was making his debut.

The match started brightly, but it was the home side who posed the greater attacking threat in the early exchanges. Sanele Barns proved instrumental, driving forward repeatedly and leading several dangerous incursions into the Amakhosi penalty area.

The Natal Rich Boyz missed a golden opportunity to go ahead in the midway through the first half. Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who is mounting to the goalpost in the absence of Brandon Petersen, managed to push Barns’ shot into the path of Lundi Mahala, who struck first time from close range, only to send his attempt wide with the goal at his mercy.

For much of the opening period, the Soweto giants were pinned back and found it difficult to retain possession, enabling Barns and Thulani Gumede to exploit space along the wings. Chiefs eventually carved out a chance late in the half from a dead-ball situation, but Aden McCarthy failed to direct Sirino’s delivery on target.

At the restart, Amakhosi took control early in the second half, dominating possession in the opening exchanges and attempting to set the tempo in attack. However, Richards Bay looked dangerous on the break, repeatedly exposing gaps in Chiefs’ defence whenever they advanced.

The breakthrough arrived in the 68th minute when Thulani Gumede found the back of the net, calmly finishing after a well-timed assist from Sanele Barns to hand his team the advantage.

Chiefs responded with substitutions in a bid to turn the tide, but the Natal Rich Boyz stayed disciplined defensively. Rather than retreating to protect their lead, Richards Bay maintained their attacking intent and continued to press forward.

Amakhosi were unable to mount a recovery and slumped to their third straight league loss. They remain fifth on the table with 30 points from 18 outings, while Richards Bay climb to ninth place with 23 points after 19 matches.

Source: Briefly News