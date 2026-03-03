Cedric Kaze has shared the reason why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Richards Bay in their midweek Betway Premiership tie

The Burudian tactician also give a detailed explanation about the reason behind the withdrawal of Inacio Miguel

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why the Glamour Boys lost to Richards Bay during the midweek Betway Premiership fixture at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The Soweto Giants stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against the Natal Rich Boyz making their fourth consecutive defeats in all competitions.

They lost to Orlando Pirates in the first Soweto Derby of the season at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Kaze on why Kaizer Chiefs lost

Kaze conceded that the display from Kaizer Chiefs fell short of expectations and stressed the need for improvement in their next game.

“It’s obviously a frustrating outcome. We began the match positively, but we allowed a goal through an individual lapse,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

He added that defensive instability played a major role, particularly with Miguel’s injury and Zitha Kwinika unavailable due to suspension, which forced changes at the back.

“In my view, that disruption in defence had a significant impact on the result. Still, we must raise our level. The solution is to return to training and work hard while hoping to have our injured and suspended players back soon,” he explained.

Kaze on why Miguel was withdrawn

Kaze also explained why Inacio Miguel was withdrawn from the starting line-up despite being intially included. The Angolan defender was replaced by Bradley Cross after it was confirmed that he experienced discomfort earlier in the day.

“He reported feeling something in the morning, and the medical team did everything possible. They even worked on him during the warm-up while we continued to monitor the situation, but ultimately he was unable to start,” he added.

Source: Briefly News