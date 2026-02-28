Orlando Pirates got one over their rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the first Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership this season as they defeated Amakhosi 3-0 a the FNB Stadium.

Pirates thrash Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby

There was an unexpected change in the Kaizer Chiefs line-up, with goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma handed his first start of the campaign as Brandon Petersen was omitted from the matchday squad. On the other side, Orlando Pirates reinstated Thalente Mbatha to the starting XI, while Patrick Masawanganyi dropped out.

Pirates made an ideal start to the encounter after Tshepang Moremi tried his luck from long range. His effort took a heavy deflection off Flavio Da Silva, wrong-footing Bvuma and looping into the net, leaving the Chiefs shot-stopper helpless.

Chiefs battled to establish any rhythm in possession during the opening half. Players such as Glody Lilepo and Pule Mmodi failed to make an impact out wide, while Da Silva found it difficult to impose himself inside the penalty area, resulting in limited attacking threat from the hosts.

As Amakhosi struggled to create clear-cut openings, Pirates extended their advantage in the 38th minute. Oswin Appollis broke free down the left channel inside the box and composed himself before finishing neatly into the far corner, registering his third league goal of the season.

The first half ended with the Sea Robbers dominating and leading 2-0 at the FNB Stadium.

Source: Briefly News