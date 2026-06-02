A South African international is close to leaving Orlando Pirates this summer, with Kaizer Chiefs on red alert

The Bafana Bafana star has been on the radar of the Glamour Boys since being loaned out by the Sea Robbers

The Soweto giants are not the only club from the Premier Soccer League interested in signing the Pirates star

Bafana Bafana star Tshegofatso Mabasa has opened up about his next career move, revealing that he is on course to leave Orlando Pirates when his current contract expires.

Kaizer Chiefs in race to sign Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates in the summer. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The South African international spent the second half of the past campaign on loan at Stellenbosch FC, but the Cape Winelands outfit has already confirmed it will not activate an option to keep him permanently.

With his deal at Orlando Pirates running out at the end of June and no extension talks taking place, Mabasa is expected to enter the market as a free agent.

Recent reports have claimed that Kaizer Chiefs are monitoring the situation of Mabasa at Orlando Pirates, and are on alert to pounce on the deal and get him on a free transfer when the summer transfer window opens.

Mabasa confirms Pirates exit

Speaking in a recent interview with KickOff, the former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker admitted that his chapter with the Buccaneers appears to be coming to an end, as the Betway Premiership champions are yet to offer him a new deal.

"I haven't received a new contract from the club, so it looks like I'll be leaving," the South African international said.

The 29-year-old marksman has reportedly attracted attention from clubs in the Premier Soccer League and overseas, with teams in Turkey and Israel said to be monitoring his situation.

In South Africa, aside from Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC are also on alert to see if they can get him on a free transfer rather than signing him from the Sea Robbers.

No agreement with Chiefs, says Mabasa

Mabasa also dismissed reports suggesting he has already secured a deal with another Soweto-based side, widely believed to be Kaizer Chiefs.

Tshegofatso Mabasa competes for the ball with Sergio Barcia during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Orlando Pirates and UD Las Palmas. Photo: Jesus Ruiz

Source: Getty Images

"Those reports are inaccurate," he explained. "I haven't signed for any club. As for the teams interested in me, that's something my agent is dealing with."

The striker stressed that he will carefully assess all offers before deciding on the next step in his career.

"Once my agent and I have gone through every option available, I'll make the final call on where I go next," he added.

During his stint at Stellenbosch, Mabasa contributed five goals and remains one of the players whose future will be closely watched as the transfer window unfolds.

Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns battle for SA forward

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are in a transfer battle as they are all interested in snapping up a South African forward.

The three PSL giants were said to be looking for the possibility of signing the winger before the winter transfer window closes.

Source: Briefly News