Nick Mallett believes World Rugby's rule changes are reshaping a key part of the game after assessing Wilco Louw's recent Springbok performances

The former Springboks coach says the shift could have wider implications for specialist front-row players

His comments also raise fresh questions about what coaches may value most in a modern tighthead prop

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Nick Mallett believes World Rugby's approach to scrum officiating is reducing the impact of Wilco Louw's greatest strength. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett believes World Rugby's rule changes are reducing the impact of one of Wilco Louw's greatest assets. The rugby pundit argued that the way scrums are now being officiated means dominant scrummagers are no longer receiving the same rewards they once did, potentially changing the role of tighthead props in Test rugby.

Nick Mallett explains why Wilco Louw is affected

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said Louw's reputation as a destructive scrummager may not carry the same value under the current interpretation of the laws.

"I think the problem someone like Wilco Louw is going to have is that, with the new laws, scrummaging isn't the force it used to be," Mallett said as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He explained that referees now encourage the ball to be played once it reaches the No. 8's feet, instead of awarding penalties when scrums collapse or wheel. As a result, Mallett said props are increasingly judged on their ability to carry the ball, make tackles and contribute around the field.

World Rugby's direction could favour different props

Mallett believes the game is becoming faster and moving away from rewarding teams that dominate through scrums, driving mauls and contestable kicks.

He said that shift could make Zach Porthen increasingly valuable for the Springboks, describing the 22-year-old as "like another loose forward playing tighthead" because of his mobility and all-round game.

Zach Porthen earns praise from Mallett

The former Springboks coach also highlighted Porthen's remarkable improvement as a scrummager. Mallett recalled that the young prop struggled in the set-piece during his Junior Springbok days. However, he said Porthen's time at the Stormers, particularly under Brok Harris, helped transform his scrummaging.

He added that further development within the Springbok setup turned Porthen into an international-quality tighthead.

While Wilco Louw remains one of South Africa's premier scrummagers, Mallett believes World Rugby's current interpretation of the scrum is placing greater value on mobility and all-round play. He suggested that the shift could influence how tighthead props are selected and used at the highest level.

Wilco Louw opens up about personal loss

Briefly News previously reported that Wilco Louw had spoken candidly about the personal challenges he faced before returning to the Springbok squad.

The prop revealed that losing his father earlier this year and battling illness made 2026 one of the toughest periods of his life.

Source: Briefly News