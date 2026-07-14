Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has reacted to the news that 18-year-old prop Kai Pratt tested positive for an anabolic steroid

Pratt faces a potential four-year ban if his B-sample confirms the initial finding from testing conducted ahead of the Sanzaar U20 Championship

The Sharks confirmed their commitment to anti-doping compliance while the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport prepares for a possible disciplinary tribunal

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has described himself as blindsided after 18-year-old prop Kai Pratt returned a positive doping test for an anabolic steroid, a result that threatens to derail a career that had attracted attention at the highest level of South African rugby.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his disappointment after rising SA rugby star Kai Pratt recently failed a doping test. Image: Andrew Matthews

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Pratt, a former Junior Springbok, was tested ahead of the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship held in Gqeberha earlier this year. He has since requested analysis of his B-sample, though historical precedent suggests such retests rarely contradict the original findings. Should the B-sample confirm the presence of the prohibited substance, the youngster could face a ban of up to four years.

Erasmus admits he was caught off guard

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Erasmus did not hold back when asked about the case.

"Disappointed, disbelief … I mean, a bright future ahead of him," the Springbok coach said.

"He wasn't involved with us when that happened, so I don't know what I can say to have a positive spin on this. It's not nice, I hope the process gets done correctly, and there was a mistake or something, but ja, I've got nothing else to say."

Pratt had participated in a Springbok alignment camp earlier in the year, indicating he was firmly part of Erasmus's long-term planning for the national side.

What happens next for Pratt

The outcome of the B-sample analysis will determine whether the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport proceeds with a formal disciplinary tribunal. Institute CEO Khalid Galant told Rapport the case reflected the strength of the country's testing programme rather than any targeted pursuit of athletes.

"We don't like to catch an athlete," Galant said. "It's not like we're cracking the champagne every time someone tests positive. As a regulator, we're simply carrying out a task that's been assigned to us, and this is not a witch hunt at all. The high number of positive cases we're dealing with is simply because of the robust testing programme that we're running."

Sanctions in doping cases vary depending on circumstances. Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye recently received an 18-month ban for a separate anti-doping violation, even though some responsibility lay with medical practitioners who cleared him to use certain prohibited substances. Positive tests for anabolic steroids are typically met with harsher penalties.

Pratt is currently sidelined with a serious foot injury and was not expected to return to the field before the end of the year.

The Sharks issued a statement affirming their stance on the matter:

"The Sharks take all matters relating to player welfare, education and compliance with anti-doping regulations extremely seriously. We remain committed to providing our players with the necessary guidance and support regarding their responsibilities under anti-doping regulations, while respecting the processes and rights of all parties involved."

Mallett urges patience with Fassi after injury return

Briefly News also reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett has urged South African rugby fans to be patient with Aphelele Fassi.

Mallett believes Fassi has already addressed several weaknesses in his game and says more Test rugby will help him regain his confidence.

Source: Briefly News