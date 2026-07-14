A former Springboks coach has weighed in on one of South Africa's most talked-about selection debates

Aphelele Fassi's latest performances have sparked fresh discussion ahead of the Boks' next challenge against Wales

Nick Mallett believes one key factor could make all the difference for the talented fullback

Nick Mallett has urged Springboks fans to be patient with Aphelele Fassi as the Sharks fullback continues his comeback from injury. Image: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett has urged South African rugby fans to remain patient with Aphelele Fassi as the Sharks fullback continues his return from a lengthy injury lay-off. Speaking after the Springboks' 42-28 Rugby Championship victory over Scotland on Saturday, 11 July 2026, Mallett said Fassi's quality remains unquestionable but insisted the fullback needs time to rediscover his rhythm.

Nick Mallett backs Aphelele Fassi after injury return

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said returning to Test rugby is a major challenge. According to SA Rugby Mag, Mallet said

"It is a big issue that he's been out injured for such a long time," Mallett said.

"It's one thing training with the Springboks, but it's completely another getting your timing right on the up-and-unders, getting your timing right with kicking at altitude and making good decisions."

He added:

"Fullback is a difficult position. It's a bit like flyhalf – you need a bit of time there."

Experienced Springboks impressed against Scotland

Mallett also credited the Springboks' senior players for steering the team to victory at Loftus Versfeld.

"What I really liked is that the experienced players really came through," he said.

He singled out Handré Pollard, Jesse Kriel and Damian Willemse for strong performances, while also praising youngsters Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw for making the most of their opportunities.

Aphelele Fassi and Damian McKenzie compete for the ball during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South Africa Springboks in 2025, New Zealand. Image: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Fassi praised for improving weaker areas

Despite calling for patience, Mallett believes Fassi has already made significant progress.

"I think Fassi just needs to get a bit more confidence. He's got all the talent and he's certainly improved on the areas where he was poor," Mallett said.

"He was a very poor defender... He wasn't great under the high ball... He was also told to harden up and do the hard yards, which he did."

As the Springboks continue their Rugby Championship campaign, Mallett believes more game time will help Fassi regain his confidence and consistency.

Fassi has already shown his ability at the international level, and Mallett believes patience rather than criticism will allow the talented fullback to reach his best again.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks captaincy decision

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus explained why Pieter-Steph du Toit, rather than Siya Kolisi, will captain South Africa against Wales on Saturday.

Erasmus said Kolisi picked up a minor injury and the decision forms part of a wider plan to have key players fully fit for the upcoming Rugby Championship clashes against Argentina and New Zealand.

Source: Briefly News