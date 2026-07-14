Rassie Erasmus has addressed the decision to have Pieter-Steph du Toit lead the Springboks against Wales instead of Siya Kolisi

The Springbok coach says the selection is part of a wider plan as South Africa prepares for crucial upcoming Tests

Erasmus also shared fresh insight into the availability of several senior players ahead of a demanding schedule

Rassie Erasmus explains why Pieter-Steph du Toit, not Siya Kolisi, will lead the Springboks against Wales as South Africa prepares for Argentina and New Zealand. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has explained why Pieter-Steph du Toit, rather than Siya Kolisi, will captain the Springboks against Wales on Saturday. The Springbok coach said Kolisi was expected to be available but picked up a minor injury, prompting the management team to prioritise his recovery ahead of South Africa's Rugby Championship campaign.

Rassie Erasmus explains Siya Kolisi's absence

SA Rugby Mag reports that after announcing his squad on Monday, 13 July, Erasmus said several senior players had been left out because of minor injury concerns.

"We were hoping to play guys like Siya in this game, but all of them got a niggle," Erasmus said.

"I've been saying every week that they're close, but common sense says we have Argentina away, and all those guys will be ready for that game."

Du Toit will captain a Springbok side featuring four debutants against Wales at Kings Park.

Springboks already planning for Argentina and New Zealand

Erasmus said South Africa's planning stretches beyond the Wales Test, with the Springboks travelling to face Argentina on 8 August before taking on New Zealand later that month.

"We're going to send 26 or 27 guys over to Argentina to prepare," he said. "We will really focus on that Argentina game and getting Eben, Siya, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert ready."

Pieter-Steph du Toit on attack during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and England at Ellis Park Stadium on July 4, 2026. Image Steve Haag/Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit's workload carefully managed

Erasmus also dismissed concerns over Du Toit's workload after naming him for a fourth successive Test.

"If you look at Pieter-Steph's last year, he hasn't played a lot," he said.

"You don't want to be underdone when you go up against New Zealand. He'll probably be one of the guys who will not go to Argentina and will get two weeks' rest."

The Wales Test forms part of a broader strategy as the Springboks prepare for two of their biggest challenges of the season.

Rassie Erasmus backs Handré Pollard after Scotland masterclass

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus defended Handré Pollard after the veteran flyhalf answered recent criticism with a Man of the Match display against Scotland.

The Springbok coach insisted Pollard remains perfectly suited to South Africa's game plan, explaining that Test rugby demands a different role from the one he performs at franchise level.

Source: Briefly News