Rassie Erasmus Defends Handré Pollard’s Quality After Club Struggles
- Rassie Erasmus says Handré Pollard remains a perfect fit for the Springboks despite recent criticism of his club form
- The veteran flyhalf responded with a Man of the Match display against Scotland in Pretoria
- Erasmus says the Springboks' system brings out different qualities in Pollard than his franchise role
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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has defended Handré Pollard's quality after the experienced flyhalf came under scrutiny following the end of the Vodacom Bulls' United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign. Speaking after South Africa's 42-28 Nations Championship victory over Scotland on Saturday, 11 July, Erasmus said Pollard answered his critics with an outstanding performance.
Erasmus told SA Rugby Magazine that comparisons between franchise rugby and Test rugby are not always fair because players are asked to fulfil different roles.
"It's difficult to always appreciate what the players do for their province or franchise because what the franchise expects from them is different from what is expected from us," Erasmus said.
Pollard delivers statement performance for Springboks
Pollard converted five of South Africa's six tries and was named Man of the Match before moving to inside centre later in the match.
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The performance followed criticism after the Bulls' URC final defeat to Leinster in June. Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett had said Pollard needed to become a more "error-free player" at flyhalf.
Erasmus dismissed suggestions that the 32-year-old's club form reflected his Test ability.
"Handré was a Man of the Match... when did he suddenly become a poor player? We feel Handré fits pretty well in our style and I'm very happy he did so well," he said.
Springboks pleased with Pollard's versatility
Erasmus revealed Pollard had been preparing to play at inside centre for several weeks before the Scotland Test.
"We've been training with Handré at 12 for the last four weeks, so we got our answer there as well," he said after Pollard shifted position following Ethan Hooker's departure for a head injury assessment.
Pollard's role remains important
Pollard answered his critics with an impressive display against Scotland. The performance has strengthened his case ahead of the Springboks' final home Nations Championship fixture against Wales.
Erasmus insisted the experienced playmaker remains an ideal fit for South Africa's game plan. He believes Pollard's value to the national team has not diminished, despite the criticism and scrutiny that followed his club campaign with the Bulls.
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks selection gamble against Scotland
Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus defended his decision to hand opportunities to several fringe players during South Africa's hard-fought victory over Scotland in the Nations Championship.
The Bok coach revealed why he was prepared to risk the team's winning momentum to test players under pressure.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).