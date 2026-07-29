Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus addressed the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday about the upcoming Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour

Erasmus refused to confirm whether the Boks would adopt a kicking or running game against the All Blacks, citing squad selection as a key factor

The coach revealed that provincial players facing the All Blacks in midweek franchise matches could still earn a place in the national squad

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has declined to reveal how South Africa plan to approach their four-Test series against New Zealand in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour, insisting the game plan will depend on both squad selection and how the All Blacks perform in the upcoming franchise matches.

Speaking to reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Erasmus acknowledged the debate around the contrasting styles the two sides displayed during the opening leg of the Nations Championship.

New Zealand led the tournament in carries and metres made, playing an up-tempo, ball-in-hand brand of rugby against France, Italy and Ireland.

South Africa, by contrast, relied heavily on a kicking-based attack in their wins over England, Scotland and Wales — yet the Springboks finished the opening block with more points and tries than their rivals.

Erasmus refuses to show his hand

Erasmus refused to reveal how South Africa intend to approach their upcoming showdown with the All Blacks, insisting it is too early to commit to a specific game plan.

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Erasmus explained that the Springboks' tactical approach will largely depend on who starts at flyhalf. Whether it is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handré Pollard or Manie Libbok, he said each player brings different strengths, meaning the team could favour either a territory-based kicking strategy or a more expansive attacking style.

He also stressed that the coaching staff have not yet carried out an in-depth analysis of New Zealand. According to Erasmus, preparations for the highly anticipated rivalry will only begin in earnest after South Africa's clash against Argentina, which is why the squad for the series has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks are expected to stick with their trademark fast-paced style after selecting several powerful ball-carriers for the South African tour, setting the stage for another fiercely contested series between the two rugby giants.

Franchise matches offer path into national squad

Erasmus emphasised that the midweek matches against the All Blacks will be just as meaningful as the Test series, describing them as special occasions for both the players and the South African franchises involved.

Reflecting on his own career, Erasmus recalled representing the Cheetahs against the British and Irish Lions before later making his Springbok debut in the same tour.

He said the memory remains one of the highlights of his playing days, with his Free State jersey still proudly displayed. Erasmus added that the opportunity for players from the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions to line up against New Zealand and experience the haka is something they will cherish.

The Springbok coach also revealed that the provincial clashes will carry added significance for several players hoping to break into the national team. He explained that some squad members released to their franchises still have an opportunity to impress the coaching staff, with standout displays against the All Blacks potentially earning them a place in future Springbok squads.

Source: Briefly News