Donald Trump announced he would invite a 16-year-old lifeguard and his family to the White House for a High Civilian Honour

The teen earned widespread praise online after saving a drowning boy in what many called an act of remarkable bravery

Eric Trump and Elon Musk were among those who responded to the story on social media

On Tuesday, Mr Trump reacted to his son’s post on X, promising that the 16-year-old lifeguard and his family would be hosted at the White House. Image: Eric Trump

Source: TikTok

A 16-year-old lifeguard is heading to the White House after United States President Donald Trump personally announced plans to honour him with one of the country's highest civilian awards.

Trump made the announcement on his official account, saying he intended to bring the young man, along with his family and possibly the boy he rescued, to the White House to receive the recognition. Donald Trump wrote:

"We're going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!"

A moment that captured America's attention

The teenager's act of bravery drew reaction from some of the most prominent names in American public life. Eric Trump called on followers to give the teen the highest civilian honour available, describing the rescue as "truly the best of America."

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Elon Musk responded with a simple heart emoji and an American flag, while others online said the story was a reminder of what genuine heroism looks like.

Check out the X post below:

People online react to the teen's bravery

The announcement drew a flood of responses from ordinary people as well:

scromar419 wrote:

"I know the young man. He lives close to my house. What a guy, he has always been selfless. Bravo."

LiLMissSaltyAF said:

"As a southern California native & ex lifeguard, this brings me so much joy. Thank you for honoring this young man for his service. I have watched this a million times over, goosebumps, and so much pride for this young hero. Total badassery in motion!"

zullu_23 added:

"That guys deserve it, he is brave enough to save someone inspite thinking about himself, true hero."

ILA_NewsX wrote:

"America needs heroes!"

Krassenstein said:

"Maybe you should GIVE him your FIFA Peace trophy."

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Source: Briefly News