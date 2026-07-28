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Vlogger Gets Called Out by a Phara Mid-Tour in Braamfontein, Joburg
Family and Relationships

Vlogger Gets Called Out by a Phara Mid-Tour in Braamfontein, Joburg

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A vlogger filming a casual walking tour in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, had an unexpected encounter with a phara
  • The clip was shot on the street in front of a FUNDI store with the caption 'A quick tour of Braam'
  • The informal selfie-style video captured the spontaneous and unfiltered energy Braam is known for

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The picture on the left showed the man who was vlogging on the streets of Braam
The phara on the right grabbed the man's phone and started reprimanding him. Image: @jemapelle.james
Source: TikTok

A vlogger exploring the streets of Braamfontein got more than they bargained for when a phara stepped in to make his presence known mid-tour. The video, shot in a casual selfie style on a street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, features the on-screen caption ‘A quick tour of Braam.’

The creator appeared to be walking and filming at the same time, giving viewers a relaxed, street-level look at the neighbourhood. Things took a turn when a phara, one of the street-smart young men who are a familiar and iconic fixture of Johannesburg's inner city, stepped in and interrupted the filming. The moment captured by user @jemapelle.james was unscripted and unplanned, adding a burst of raw, street energy to what started as a straightforward neighbourhood tour.

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Phara stops the vlogger in his tracks

The phara's interruption prompted the vlogger to acknowledge him, with the clip capturing the brief exchange in real time. Pharas are widely recognised in Joburg's urban culture as characters who command attention and rarely go unnoticed, and this one was no exception.

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Braamfontein is a vibrant hub of student life, culture, and street energy, home to the famous Neighbourgoods Market and a strong young creative community. It is also well known for the colourful personalities that give the area much of its character and charm.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Your Cousin Thuto said

“Sthembiso is still alive. 😳 Bathong this guy used to take care of me when i lived in braam he would fetch me from park station every Tuesday when i had late classes. 🥹🥹”

Sentle wrote:

“Bathong! This guy has been in Braam since 2011. 😩😂”

Suzan wrote:

“At least he posted for you. 😂😂😂”

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Mom Pantsula commented:

“That guy who mugged you is my bestie he is the sweetest braam para umsukelile.”

Sinnerman commented:

“Hau Sthembinator, the original Braam Lord. 🔥😭”

Zen wrote:

“They gave a warning first? Nawe James.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about pharas

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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