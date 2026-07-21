The self-proclaimed millionaire who went viral for berating a BMW Kempton Park security guard was caught in a second incident just days later

A new video showed the BMW driver and his passenger allegedly running a stop sign and confronting another motorist on the road

South Africans online questioned the pair's millionaire claims after noticing they drive a BMW 320i

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The self-proclaimed millionaire was caught in another road rage. Image: newsnexussa

Source: Instagram

The BMW duo who made headlines after verbally abusing a security guard at a Kempton Park dealership are in trouble again. On 19 July 2026, a new video was posted by @newsnexussa showing the same pair allegedly involved in a road rage confrontation on a public road.

In the clip, the driver and his passenger are accused of skipping a stop sign, nearly causing a collision, and then confronting another motorist. The incident drew immediate criticism from South Africans online, many of whom pointed out the irony of a man who had recently issued a public apology now appearing in yet another video behaving badly on the road.

Second strike for the 'multi-millionaire' BMW pair

The first incident involved the driver, who had described himself as a 'multi-millionaire,' aggressively berating a security guard who simply asked for his destination as part of routine access control. That video sparked widespread public backlash and prompted a wave of donations from the public in support of the guard. The driver subsequently issued a public apology.

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Check out the Instagram video below:

Mzansi call out the disturbing behaviour

The second video appeared to undermine that apology almost immediately. Viewers were quick to note that the pair seemed unbothered by the public scrutiny their first video had generated. Several online users also questioned the credibility of the millionaire title, pointing out that the car in question is a BMW 320i.

Reactions on @newsnexussa's post were swift and relentless:

Onke_onke wrote:

"No millionaire behaves like this"

Taylormerlin said:

"How does a car make you think you're the biggest thing and can't be touched? These boys got bad things coming their way. They gonna mess with the wrong man"

Sejalbhana noted:

"Driving 320i but apparently multi-millionaires. 😂"

Thandani_m observed:

"Two non-Zulu people arguing in fluent Zulu. South Africa is the gift that keeps on going. 🤣🤣🤣"

Freshcar_sa joked:

"Bro needs to start taking taxis. The BMW needs a break. 🤭💅"

Queen_esther_w said:

"When are we deporting these millionaires? They're giving the whole country headaches. Surely they're not one of us! They terrorise everyone, then the next thing they come back with fake apologies like claiming to be victims. 😂😂😂"

Chadsouthwood added:

"These two rats again! Knew their apology was too good to be true. Rats."

Don_mohlakoana summed it up:

"Yoh, they really messed up with that first video, now it's files on files. 😂 They be flexing that BMW like it's some kind of Ferrari"

3 Other Briefly News stories about millionaires

Source: Briefly News