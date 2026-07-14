Chartered accountant Carla shared her strategy for building generational wealth for her seven-week-old and three-year-old

She opened separate education funds and tax-free savings accounts for both children, investing in global index trackers

Her post sparked a wave of questions from South African parents eager to do the same for their own children

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Carla is being intentional about her children's financial futures. Image: @moneywithcarla

Source: Instagram

Carla, who runs the Instagram account @moneywithcarla, posted a video on 11 June 2026 walking her followers through the exact steps she is taking to set her seven-week-old daughter and almost three-year-old son on a path to becoming millionaires. Her on-screen text read:

"My kids are going to be millionaires."

She has opened two separate education funds for her children, both invested in Nasdaq index trackers through individual accounts held under her umbrella account with Interactive Brokers. Her goal is to grow those funds over 18 years so that, when the time comes, her children have the option to study abroad.

Tax-Free Savings Accounts as Inheritance

Carla's son already has a tax-free savings account (TFSA) and is in the process of opening the same for her daughter. She was clear that TFSAs are not meant to fund school but are an inheritance.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an investment account that lets you grow your money without paying tax on the returns.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Parents React to the Money Advice

The post struck a chord with South African parents and first-time investors as they commented on her page:

@natashavan asked:

"Please let me know your favorite TFSA … so many options out there …"

@lizelle.gschwend asked:

"Quick question: R500 000 investment lifetime limit..."

@warrengreen101 shared:

"I've done the same thing for my son..."

@carinneadams said:

"I'm a first time mom with a 1 month old, my husband and I want to invest funds..."

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Source: Briefly News