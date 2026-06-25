A TikTok video by @zibusiso162 showed a family creating a money rain spectacle in their home

The viral clip captured the household's joy after coming into a large amount of money in cash

Their grand display showed the profound effect that physical money has on people psychologically

Family throws money around at home in a TikTok video. Image: @zibusiso162

Source: TikTok

In a show of joy, @zibusiso162 shared a viral video on 24 June 2026. A South African family transformed their home into a spectacle using money. The adults and children danced around a carpet of banknotes, after showering their house with cash. The baby in the family watched and began to mirror the adults’ actions, tossing the notes in a display of observational learning. The adults danced around a carpet of banknotes, showering their infant with cash in a spectacle of prosperity and familial pride.

This family's behaviour in the clip by @zibusiso162 is rooted in the psychology of physical money, showing how real cash affects us much more deeply than digital numbers. Unlike an abstract bank balance, physically seeing and touching paper money gives us an instant rush of excitement. By throwing the cash in the air, the family turns their financial success into a fun, shared celebration. Ultimately, this playful environment teaches the young child to view money as a source of happiness and family bonding rather than a source of stress. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about monied family

Reactions were a mix of envy and wholesome jokes about the family's joy. Viewers jokingly begged to be adopted into the family or claimed to be their long-lost relatives just to join the fun. While some commenters felt the family proved that money can indeed buy happiness. Amidst the laughter, the video also struck a chord for some viewers with their own current financial struggles. Read the comments below:

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Money in cash notes can have a psychological effect. Image: RapidEye / Getty Images

Source: UGC

sammy.masinga was full of doubt:

"We can’t even see if it’s real money😭"

🅱️ra Simtha Mnguni envied the family:

"Now this is how I want my family to spend money."

Sam was moved:

"Me seing this in my bookies era n struggling to get just R70 for my interview tomorrow."

A_s_h_r_a_f_💥 wanted to be a part of the family:

"Isn't that the family which was looking for a lost cousin 🤔 He family I'm here 😩 I want to come back home."

Lebogang Lebook also wanted to join the family:

"Adopt me I promise ngeke ishode."

Makruger said:

"Teach your kids to respect money it comes and go."

Pamela T Odireleng pointed out:

"Whoever said money can't buy happiness clearly didn't see these vedio 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about families

People were touched by the celebration of two parents after their son landed a new job after facing unemployment.

A video on TikTok went viral, and people saw children who spoiled their dad on Father's Day with a sweet gesture.

A South African mother visited her son for the first time after he got his own place, and he could not be happier to host her.

Source: Briefly News