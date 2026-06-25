A TikTokker went viral after taping a banana to a window to trick a local monkey that fell for the trap

The primate's confusion highlighted the evolutionary gap in how wild animals perceive transparent barriers like glass

Viewers were divided over the prank, sparking jokes about animal intelligence and environmental adaptation

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A woman teased a monkey with a funny food trap in a TikTok video. Image: @loulama_qwalela

Source: UGC

A content creator @loulama_qwalela captivated social media with her video of a monkey shared on 30 May 2026. She recorded the primate’s repeated, frantic attempts to eat through the glass, effectively trolling the animal. The video gained traction as the monkey was confused outside the glass. Despite the banana being clearly visible, the animal could not understand why it met a solid surface. Each failed attempt led to more confused expressions from the primate, much to the amusement of the recording creator. Her song choice was lyrics which taunted the monkey's inability to reach the banana.

A video by @loulama_qwalela proved that while humans are used to transparent barriers, animals are not. To a wild monkey, a visual path usually indicates a physical path, meaning if they can see it, they should be able to touch it. Transparent solids create a depth perception challenge that many non-human species fail because glass does not exist in the natural world. Monkeys rely on visuals when hunting or foraging for food. In the clip by @loulama_qwalela, the monkey's brain tells it the banana is within reach, without realising there was a cold, hard window. Until an animal has repeated exposure to man-made structures, it will continue to treat windows as open air. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about monkey

The public reaction to the video was a mix of hilarity and sympathy for the primate. While some found the confusion endearing, the clip serves as a viral reminder of how human infrastructure can baffle the animal kingdom. Read the comments below:

Monkeys' eyes can not perceive glass because it is not a natural material. Image: 8Percent Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

ST☆R_Økuhlle🖤🌚. shared a similar experience:

"We also did this with my cousin, it was even licking the window😂!!"

🇿🇦 XENOPHOBIC A.F.!!🇿🇦 was amused by the song:

"The song is so fitting, I love it!! 😅"

Petunia002 imagined the worst:

"Not me thinking it will break the window 😭😭🔥"

T was amused by the monkey's behaviour:

"Him when he realised he can’t reach it.😭"

dexte166 shared an experience:

"They broke my phone screen btw."

Ãn̈öŧĥëř ṛõn̈ɣẅï said:

"That's not nice😳😳"

Siya Maps also assumed the worst:

"Wait until you open that window, it will call his homies and attack you😬"

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Source: Briefly News