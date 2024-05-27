A young lady went on a safari for her birthday, and she witnessed something terrifying

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many people and gathered over 4 million views, likes and comments

Social media users were shocked by the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One lady whose day was supposed to be filled with joy, laughter, and adventure on her birthday went totally left.

A lion attacked a safari car driver in a TikTok video.

Lion attacks car safari driver in a video

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @refiilwe.e, shared the clip on the video platform and revealed that she went on a safari for her birthday until she witnessed a terrifying encounter in which a lion attacked a car safari driver.

@refiilwe.e's video shocked many people on the internet, and it became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over 4 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's clip

Social media users were astonished by the lady's video and flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

MelB said:

"Yeah. The lions at lion Park don't respect normal cars. Lol."

HoneyNight expressed:

"People not understanding that you’re in the safari car taking a video and they think it’s your car stress me so much."

Brian Makwala cracked a joke, saying:

"Even lions know Polo's attitude."

Snovo_baby added:

"I don't understand people that self drive in Safaris."

Itumeleng nhlanhla commented:

"Do you think the insurance guy would believe you? "my tyre was bitted by a lion."

Buhle Mabunda suggested:

"I'd keep driving."

Mrs Walker said:

"I’d be so scared."

Woman's terrifying run-in with cheetah goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported a video of a woman stumbling across a cheetah while jogging, which went viral on social media. The stunner detailed her experience.

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kones567 shared a horrifying encounter she had while jogging. The woman thanked God for saving her life after she received a lift on the road. The stunner said she spotted a cheetah while jogging, which distressed her.

