A group of tourists got a scene of live wild animal action during their Safari, and a lion showed its hunter instincts

A hungry lion was on the prowl, and it showed no mercy when it spotted prey walking between people's cars

The TikTok video of the animal attack was a viral hit, and netizens were in awe of the footage recorded

A lion put on a terrifying show for tourists who were on a wildlife drive. The wild animal was in hunting mode after seeing a kudu.

A TikTok video shows a lion hunting a kudu as people watched in their cars. Image: @bybomberanimails

The video posted on TikTok received thousands of likes. Many people could relate to how the tourists reacted to the nail-biting sight.

Lion hunts kudu in front of people

A video posted on TikTok @bybomberanimails shows the moment a lion pounced on a kudu. In the video, a woman watching the harrowing scene sounded distraught as she yelled for the kudu to get away.

Watch the video below to see the lion's epic takedown :

Viewers amazed by National Geographics scene

Many people were in awe, and they commented on the video of the lion. Online users wrote about the live animal action between a lion and a kudu.

Bobby gthang said:

"Why is no one helping?"

Sinno Sinovuyo Ngaye commented:

"Yhoooo nantsi ingozi."

Matthew Filanie joked:

"The lion and kudu are paid actors."

Rodney Manwaring was amazed:

"That Kudu is powerful imagine the strength of a lion to hold it."

Stephen Mc Grath marvelled:

"Wow, that must have been amazing."

Animals fascinate Tiktok viewers

Mzansi peeps are often entertained by wild animals caught on camera. A pack of dogs saved a man who was in grave danger.

