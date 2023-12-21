A man showed his full refrigerator after going grocery shopping, and it got many people's attention

The TikTok video showing his fridge became a viral hit as people were fascinated by how he put the food items away

Netizens flooded the video with comments raving about the man's household shopping for the December festive season

A man on TikTok went viral because of his fridge. The creator posted a video showing what he bought at the grocery store.

A TikTok video shows a man's full fridge and Mzansi peeps were interested in his groceries.

The man's fridge tour showed how prepared he was for the coming months. People commented on the video expressing their envy.

Man in TikTok video flexes fridge

A TikTok user @lungelothabisomavundla posted a TikTok video showing his fridge full of his monthly necessities. Watch the video:

South Africa amazed by TikTok video

People commented on the video, saying they were impressed with his groceries. Note that they would love to visit him.

@Cardi'sbabyinnoe said:

"Next time ufake phela ama greens, o brocolli , mushrooms , wonke nje ama veg. ngiyathanda ukubona ama greens ku fridge."

Sipho Sikaboph commented:

"Cheese uhleli kabi."

Phefulani Lorraine Tshabalala wrote:

"Who else noticed that the fridge is full of things that actually belong in the cabinet, basically the fridge is close to empty!"

Mrs_Bee lamented:

"I have three kids, so that's for 2=two weeks."

@Marilyn778 advised:

"Remove some custard, if its not opened."

@nondumisomakhunga7 asked:

"Ngicela ukuvakasha (Can I please visit.?)"

