A Ghanaian man based in the UK tried to sing a South African hit song by Dlala Thukzin that became a hit on TikTok

In a TikTok video, this gent did his best to pronounce the isiZulu song and asked for South Africa's feedback

Online users applauded the TikTok creator as they enjoyed that he was embracing South African culture

iPlan took the world by storm, and a foreign TikTok creator is determined to learn the lyrics. The amapiano song was one of the most popular in 2023.

UK man learns ‘iPlan’ by DlalaThukzin and asked Mzansi to rate his singing. Image: @asherglean

South Africans were ready to review the man's attempt at singing the Isizulu song. A video of the young man received more than 16 000 likes.

UK man tries to learn iPlan lyrics

A TikTok creator, @asherglean showed people that he was determined to learn the lyrics to one of the most popular amapiano songs. Watch the video below to see the man's acapella attempt at singing.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa rates man's singing

People were brutally honest about how well he did learning iPlan lyrics. Many admitted that he did well for the first time.

rat commented:

"'The colour is die plan', 10/10 just for that part."

Njabulo Lushaba added:

"7.5/10 your almost ther.e"

Karabo said:

"Keep practicing️".

Chynna wrote:

"I’ll give you 7/10. You're almost there."

Flakes03 gushed:

"Aaaaaahhh!! I'm giving you 6/10... pronunciation is there. This is another reason tiktok should have V/N's so we could sing it slowly for you."

justjason joked:

"Started sounding a bit too Afrikaans towards the end."

