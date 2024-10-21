A man shared a video on TikTok that has since become viral, showing Sasko allegedly selling a new product

The Premium Brown Bread loaf of bread was seemingly reduced to four slices in a pack

Social media users wondered if Sasko was aware of the packaging, while others brought up last month's rat allegations

A man showed Sasko's supposed pack of four slices of bread. Images: Golden House Studio / Getty Images, @size.l08 / TikTok

Back in the day, it was common for people to buy half a loaf of bread when they didn't need a full one. Recently, a man shared that Sasko seemingly sold packs of four slices of bread, which got the internet talking.

Packs of 4 slices of bread

Using the handle @size.l08 on TikTok, a local man uploaded a video showing a Sasko-branded pack of Premium Brown Bread, which made rounds on the social media app.

The TikTokker laughed and wrote in his video:

"South Africa has made it again."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to pack of 4 slices bread

With over two million TikTok users watching the clip, thousands of local shoppers headed to the viral video's comment section to share their thoughts about the bread company and their supposed new packaging.

While some people welcomed the idea of four slices, others wondered if the company knew about the packaging and commented on the allegations of rodents in the bread.

@as.ante wrote in the comment section:

"Does Sasko know about this? I just want to be sure before I purchase."

@uppityjoburggirl laughed and said:

"I miss those days when one could buy a half or quarter loaf of bread."

@eugenesm said with humour:

"This is smart. Instead of throwing away a whole loaf with a rat in it, they can just take the nice slices out and repackage."

@empressriri told the online community:

"After the rat saga, they probably lost sales. Now they're coming with this."

@el_vee_224 shared their opinion:

"It's a sign that bread prices are going to go up very soon."

@user7736409655963 wrote in the comment section:

"South Africa is full of surprises."

@pablo.natalie shared their thoughts, asking:

"Was this product actually manufactured by Sasko?"

Sasko reacts to 2nd woman's claims of rat bread

Last month, Briefly News contacted Sasko for a comment after a young woman alleged that she found pieces of a rodent in her loaf of bread.

The company noted that their visual assessment of the media material determined that the dough was burnt, not rodent-infused.

