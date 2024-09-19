A young lady shared that she bought SASKO bread, and the stunner discovered a dead rodent inside

The hun showcased her mother's reactions to the chopped rat, which is seen in the bread on TikTok

South Africans flocked to the comments section with disgust, while others expressed their thoughts

One woman in South Africa came forward claiming that she found a rat in her bread, and she took to social media to show off her discovery.

A woman found a rat in a loaf of SASKO bread and showed off her mother’s reaction in a TikTok video. Image: @andilemalope_13 and Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Image

This comes after another individual found the dead rodent in a loaf of SASKO bread. The bread company issued a statement after the first incident of the rat case.

Mom reacts to rat in bread

The hun, who goes by the handle @andilemalope_13, went on to showcase her mother's reactions to seeing the dead chopped-up rat in a loaf of SASKO bread. The woman's mother looked grossed out by the bread.

@andilemalope_13 revealed in the comments that she purchased her bread in Leondale Spar, which is her local store. While taking to TikTok, the babe simply said:

"Saskobread Kanti, what's going on with Sasko."

The video captured many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, clocking many views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video of the mom's reactions below:

SA reacts to ratty bread

The online community called out the company in the comments section, stating that they were done with the bread company, while others expressed their disgust.

Yoli_m19 said:

"I will never ever buy sasko bread again! I've seen enough."

Motha2015 cracked a joke, saying:

"Sasko employees are trying to sabotage Sasko."

Lejoy expressed:

"Where do you guys buy your bread? Because to me, this looks like a lie, or someone is trying to sabotage Sasko."

Lnyosi commented:

"I stopped buying Sasko altogether."

Paul Ramalepe shared:

"That's why I bake my own bread."

LindaC simply said:

"I'm divorcing Sasko."

“What’s going on?”: Another woman finds rodent pieces in bread

Briefly News previously reported that the bread company SASKO issued a statement about a rodent found in a loaf of bread, and another woman came forward to share the chopped-up surprise she had seen.

TikTok user @andilemalope_13, who resides in Gauteng, recently shared a video showing app users she discovered a rodent stuck in one of the slices of her SASKO Premium Slices White Bread. Unfortunately for her, it was the very last slice in the packet.

