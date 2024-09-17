A gent left many people cracking up in laughter as he showed off how he checks his bread before buying it

This comes after one woman found a rat in her bread, which caused a massive stir on social media

South Africans flooded the guy's comments with jokes and laughter while others expressed their thoughts

One young man left many people in Mzansi in stitches after he showcased how he checked his bread before purchasing it.

A man left people cracking up in laughter after checking his bread before buying in a TikTok video. Image: @johnkoopman

This comes after the SASKO scandal, where a woman encountered a rat in her bread.

Man checks bread before buying

The clip shared by TikTok user @johnkoopman on the video platform shows the man standing in one of the stores in South Africa. He takes one packet of bread off the shelf and begins to remove it from the plastic one by one, checking it thoroughly.

The guy's antics amused many people on the internet, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by the gent's content

Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at the man and took to the comments to point out how hilarious his antics were, while others simply expressed their thoughts, saying:

Habibi said:

"Checking for Ratatouille."

Monz85 suggested:

"We should bake our own bread."

Orcanation33 expressed:

"The hell bro, you better buy that bread now."

Jun-di was amused:

"I'm laughing, but it's actually not funny! Why Sasco, why?"

Being an Uppity African wrote:

"We are a traumatised country."

Cookiewrldza commented

"We survived polony. I'm never worried."

gxrd nSir wrote:

"We sure live in a dramatic country."

“That’s a lawsuit”: SA feels sick after customer shows rat chopped up in bread

Briefly News previously reported that one unfortunate individual's situation became disturbingly clear when she discovered pieces of a rat inside her loaf of bread.

Facebook user Nombulelo Mkumla was traumatised and disgusted after she saw pieces of the rodent in a few slices of her SASKO Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat Brown bread she purchased from Spar on 27 August.

