Baking brand Sasko confirmed halting production at a facility found to have produced a contaminated loaf of bread

Shock and dismay accompanied a viral video of a rat stuck and sliced into a Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat Brown bread

Online users remained unforgiving in their criticism of the incident, with many vowing to avoid consuming the brand

Sasko has officially responded to a viral video of a dead rat stuck and sliced into a loaf of bread. Image: jonnysek

JOHANNESBURG — Shock, alarm, disgust, and anger were predominantly the reactions to a viral video of a rat sliced up in a loaf of bread.

The clip started making the rounds on social media on 9 September, one week after Facebook user Nombulelo Mkumla went online to air her discovery.

Sasko responds to viral rat video

She posted about how she'd made the unbelievable find after buying a loaf of Sasko Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat Brown bread six days earlier on 27 August.

She did not immediately open the bread but only after another four days.

Her post read in part:

"On [Morning morning] 31 August, I got the bread from the fridge to make toast.[That is when] I noticed something disgusting and scary. One of my friends said, 'Yi mpuku leyo tshomi' (That's a rat friend), responding to a photo I sent them."

Mkumla said she was in denial, trying to push the thought from her mind.

"I suggested [to them] that it might be something else, but the rat scenario seemed plausible. It might've gotten [mixed] into the bread at the factory without anyone noticing."

The well-known baking brand of packaged goods company PepsiCo has since issued an official response, slamming the shocking incident.

In a statement issued on Friday, 13 September, Sasko said:

"We were [taken aback] and devastated when a consumer in KwaZulu-Natal informed us that she discovered a rat in [one of our loaves]."

"Our consumers' health and well-being is paramount to us. We take food safety and quality concerns seriously, and [we] are committed to thoroughly addressing any issues."

The brand said it was investigating the incident — which it described as isolated and unfortunate — by hiring external third-party service providers to sweep the production plant where the contaminated loaf originated.

Sasko halted operations at the facility, which will remain locked down until the brand is satisfied that there was no [further contamination] risk to customers.

Consumers reiterate their disgust

Online users reacted to the development, with many still unimpressed. Briefly News scans the latest reactions.

@_SifisoSibiya wrote:

"Thank God I don't eat Sasko bread. [I] never liked it."

@AnonymousPilot2 said:

"Well, seeing as this happened and you can't confirm which facility and which breads might be affected, I'm taking mine back ... [and] as you cannot [reassure] me on your quality and hygiene. Sus!"

@NguboThoba29804 added:

"[It] goes to show that health inspection is just a joke profession like many others in this country."

