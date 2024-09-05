More than 200 cases of food poisoning have resulted in the deaths of at least 10 children aged three to 10 in Gauteng

The Gauteng Health Department recorded cases in five districts, including Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba told Briefly News there was an increase in cases in the past two years

Gauteng health officials have noted with concerning the number of food poisoning-related deaths in the province. Images: @ZBCNewsonline, @SAgovnews

JOHANNESBURG — Ten children have died from food poisoning in Gauteng since February 2024 as the province experiences a surge in incidents.

In the past nine months, about 207 cases have been reported, mushrooming in townships, informal settlements, and hostel communities.

Among the most recent cases, two siblings, aged four and six, were admitted to Gauteng hospitals after falling ill on Thursday, 29 August.

The boys were taken to Tshwane's Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre in Ekurhuleni.

They later died from a suspected foodborne illness.

According to the Gauteng Health Department, the children reportedly fell ill after earlier consuming pap and soup at their home.

In a separate case, three Vosloorus children also presented similar symptoms, including vomiting and weakness.

They were transported to the Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre, where two of them, who were neighbours, aged three and five, died on arrival.

Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said a six-year-old boy, who was related to the three-year-old, was taken to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital for medical care.

"The child remains in a critical condition. [Officials] discovered that a 28-year-old man, the uncle of the three and six-year-olds, had shared potato chips with the three children," said Modiba.

"He showed symptoms of food poisoning, was treated and discharged the next day [Friday, 30 August] after observation."

He said at least 207 child food poisoning cases and 10 deaths had been reported since February 2024.

He said the cases had broken out in five Gauteng districts, namely:

Ekurhuleni — 119 cases, four deaths;

Johannesburg — 40 cases, 0 deaths;

Tshwane — 31 cases, three deaths;

West Rand — 14 cases, 0 deaths; and

Sedibeng — three cases, three deaths.

Speaking to Briefly News, Modiba said it was not the first foodborne outbreak in the province that had occurred in previous years.

Food poisoning caused by numerous factors

However, he said the number of cases has increased in the past two years, mainly affecting children aged three to ten.

When asked what commonly causes food poisoning and which foods pose the most significant risk, he told Briefly News there were several factors.

"Food poisoning results when one ingests food contaminated by bacteria, virus, or chemicals. Food prepared in a dirty environment or where hygiene standards are compromised, expired and fake food items, and using home-based pest control chemicals such as organophosphate or Rattex around food increased the risk of contamination," said Modiba.

He said most current cases were attributed to snacks such as biscuits and potato chips, but illegal dumping was not far removed.

"The growing presence of illegal dumping created a breeding ground for pests and rodents, causing people to use pesticides, ultimately resulting in the problem we're now dealing with," Modiba told Briefly News.

"Poor food handling also contributed. [Hence, people are advised to] wash fruits and vegetables; keep cooking surfaces clean; separate raw and prepared food; cook thoroughly, and use safe water and raw materials."

He added:

"The department is concerned with the rising deaths and is collaborating with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng Education Department to heighten awareness in townships, informal settlements, and hostels, conducting health education sessions aimed at pupils and vendors."

Pupil dies from spaza shop biscuits

In related news, Briefly News reported that an Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School pupil in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died due to suspected food poisoning.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said two boys in grade 3 had complained of intense stomach cramps and were rushed to Tshepisong Clinic.

