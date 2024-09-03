The South African Police Service got into a gunfight with six men who were wanted for murder in KwaZulu-Natal

The suspects reportedly shot five people and killed four of them over the weekend, and the police hunted them down

The police then announced their presence, and the suspects opened fire, prompting the police to return fire with fatal consequences

6 murder suspects died after they shot at the police in Durban. Image: South African Police Service

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Six suspects of a gruesome murder were killed in a shootout with the South African Police Service in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Suspects gunned down in Durban

According to the South African Police Service, the suspects reportedly murdered four suspects execution-style in Mariannhill on 1 September. The victims were drinking alcohol when the suspects arrived and ordered them to lie on the floor before shooting them with rifles. The suspects also allegedly committed another triple murder in Hammarsdale.

The police received information about their location. They initially went to Newlands East but went to an apartment on South Beach Avenue in Durban. The police announced their presence, and the suspects immediately let loose a hail of bullets. The police returned fire, and six suspects were killed.

South Africans praise SAPS

Netizens on Facebook sang the police's praises and also slammed the government.

Zionite Zionite said:

"Men in blue, you are doing good work. Let's keep the country clean."

Monette Roets said:

"The courts are failing the citizens of this country. They keep on putting dangerous criminals back in society through constant bail and long trials."

Kgoshi Lethiba Malata Motsepe said:

"KZN police in action, not these ones who are always on their smartphones."

MK Linda Dlamini said:

"There are always suspicious characters walking in and out there day and night."

Leonardo Mulaja said:

"General Mkhwanazi must have a 24/7 detail around him and his entire family."

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Zwane warns criminals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KZN's police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, warned criminals not to fire at the police.

He spoke after suspected wanted by the SAPS opened fire, and the police fired back, killing them. He said if suspects shoot police, the police will not hesitate to shoot back.

