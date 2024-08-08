Four people have been killed in a shooting in Durban North in one of the latest shooting incidents to grip the province

One other person was seriously wounded in the incident, while the unknown attackers reportedly stole their guns and fled

The shooting, although not linked to police, follows multiple shootouts involving suspected criminals in recent weeks

DURBAN — Four security guards have been killed, and one other was seriously injured after a shooting and robbery in Phoenix, Durban North, on Thursday.

The full details surrounding the deadly incident are not yet clear.

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah shared brief information about the violence on his X account.

Thathiah wrote:

"Five people have been shot in Phoenix, Durban. Three were declared dead at the scene while two others were transported to hospital in a critical condition. Several guns were also allegedly taken from the men during the incident."

In a later update, Thathiah wrote:

Forensic crime scene technicians and South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives are investigating the latest incident to grip the province in recent weeks — though not linked to police — after a wave of shootouts between suspected criminals and law enforcement in KwaZulu-Natal.

About 20 suspected criminals have been killed in gun battles in the past two weeks, with KZN police vowing to continue the heavy-handed approach.

KZN police vow to be aggressive

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during a Provincial Government Social Crime Prevention Summit in Durban on Friday, 2 August, committed to a stern approach to fighting crime and bringing criminals to book.

"We cannot fight criminals by negotiating with them", declared Mkhwanazi.

He affirmed the decisive stand KZN police vowed to take against the soaring crime in the province.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli led the event at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, which aimed to address surging crime.

