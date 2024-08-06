A multidisciplinary operation resulted in the killing of eight suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers in Khayelitsha

The incident on Monday night followed intelligence about the heavily armed group allegedly planning a heist

Police recovered 13 high- and low-calibre weapons, including AK-47s, R5 rifles and pistols, at the scene

Police in Khayelitsha killed eight suspected CIT robbers and arrested five others during a heated gun battle. Images: @SAPoliceService and @ewnreporter

KHAYELITSHA — The stern crime approach in KwaZulu-Natal seems to be rubbing off elsewhere in South Africa.

At least, that's what netizens think after eight suspected criminals were killed in a gun battle with police and private security in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday night.

Police kill 8 in Khayelitsha

According to police information, law enforcement tracked down 13 cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspects following intelligence about a planned heist.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a multidisciplinary team, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and Special Task Force (STF), pounced on the would-be robbers in Town 2, Khayelitsha.

"As they approached the suspects, the would-be robbers fired shots at police, who retaliated. Eight suspects were shot dead, and five were arrested.

"The suspects were armed with high-calibre weapons, including AK-47s and R5 rifles. [Police] seized 13 firearms and ammunition," said Potwela.

She said the seizure also uncovered Improvised Explosive Chargers and multiple loaded magazine cartridges.

No police or security were injured during the exchange.

The Hawks have taken over investigations and are following up on additional information.

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah reported that one of the key suspects from the group had links to CIT robberies in KZN.

"He and his gang allegedly intended to pull off a major robbery on [Tuesday] morning and return to KZN to lie low. Their efforts were thwarted by, among others, crime intelligence and Fidelity’s investigations team," he posted to X.

The event has sparked enthusiastic discussions online, with patriotic citizens drawing parallels with KwaZulu-Natal's recent war on crime.

Briefly News looks at some of the rapturous commentary.

@GuguStatu wrote:

"Imagine escaping Mkhwanazi only to be caught by his spirit in the Cape."

@unethicalz said:

"Because it’s not in KZN, there’s no noise about police applying maximum force."

@NtateG1 reacted:

"It's good to see that CT is taking after KZN. Well done, Ian. Now make this nationally."

@Myviewsmyown noted:

"Amazing what happens when your law enforcement agencies are proactive."

KZN police arrest over 11,000 suspects

In related news, Briefly News reported that KZN police have cracked the whip on criminality amid a vow to maintain a clenched-fist approach.

Stern efforts yielded over 11,000 arrests and led to the recovery of more than 300 illegal firearms as part of a multi-sectoral crime-fighting strategy.

