Cops Nab 14 Foreign Nationals Conducting Illicit Mining Operation, Uncover R2.5m Gold Resources
- Law enforcement arrested 14 suspects during a raid on an illegal mining operation in Eikenhof, Johannesburg
- The multidisciplinary effort uncovered tons of soil containing gold-bearing material worth over R2.5 million
- The suspects, all Zimbwean nationals, will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on various charges
JOHANNESBURG — An illegal Johannesburg mining operation ground to a halt after police swooped in on and arrested 14 suspects in Eikenhof, Johannesburg.
It follows a multifaceted law-enforcement operation in response to multiple community complaints.
Cops nab 14 after illicit mining bust
The suspects, who are all Zimbabwean nationals aged between 26 and 51, according to police information, will make their first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 15 August 2024.
They were charged with illegal possession of unwrought precious metals and contravening the Immigration and Environmental Acts.
Police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, based in the West Rand, descended on the illegal facilities at about 10:00, armed with a search warrant.
"The hive of activity on either side of the R554 road was immediately halted. Police recovered tones of soil [containing] gold-bearing material worth over R2.5 million," said Ramovha.
The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, praised the multidisciplinary team effort.
"Such facilities, especially in residential areas, pose a health and environmental risk. Using cyanide to extract gold in such an unregulated environment is a disaster. The illegal activities also harm the economy," Kadwa said.
The South African Police Service's (SAPS) Tactical Response Team (TRT), the health and [community] safety departments, Gauteng Traffic Police, Home Affairs, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator formed part of the operation.
