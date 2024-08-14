Bylaw enforcement in the City of Tshwane resulted in metro police impounding a total of 917 cars in July

This yielded revenue of R2 million into the economy, namely attributed to additional storage fees levied at the pound

The city urged motorists to avoid parking in prohibited zones, including bus lanes and in loading and no-parking zones

Tshwane Metro cops impound 917 cars to inject R2 million into the city's economy in July. Image: @tshwane_mayor

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — Impounded vehicles yielded revenue of R2 million in the City of Tshwane in July alone, a welcome boost to the local economy.

This is as recent by-law enforcement efforts by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) paid handsome dividends, according to TimesLIVE.

Tshwane impounds yield R2m revenue

The impounding of 917 vehicles — 560 more than in June and an increase of 647 from May's tally — translated to increased revenue for the month.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen said it came despite stern warnings to motorists to comply with traffic regulations in residential and built-up areas.

"Motorists are warned not to park [their vehicles] in bus lanes and [in] loading and no-parking zones. [The City] also warns them to ignore the [misguided] advice of informal car guards," Theunissen said.

He attributed the increase in revenue to the additional storage fees levied against impounded cars not immediately collected by their owners.

The politician also waxed lyrical about the improved conduct of professionals, leading to lessened complaints and grievances.

He said this was because the TMPD had shifted its focus to upping accountability, transparency and professionalism within the department.

"By cultivating a culture of responsibility and heightened standards, the vehicle pound now operates with improved integrity."

