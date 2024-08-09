A Gauteng traffic officer involved in a spat with EMPD officers in a now-viral clip has been charged over the confrontation

Social activist @Abramjee posted an update about the Gauteng officer's release on R1,000 bail following his arrest

The Gauteng Community Safety Department confirmed probing the incident and that appropriate action would be taken

A Gauteng Traffic Police officer is facing criminal charges over a violent confrontation with EMPD officers. Images: @KeletsoMss and @GP_CommSafety

Source: Twitter

BENONI — A Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) official is set to appear in an Eastrand court following his arrest on a list of charges after a clip went viral showing a heated exchange with other law enforcement.

In a video on Tuesday, the official could be seen taking on Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers as a routine traffic stop turned into a spat.

Gauteng traffic official arrested after clash with EMPD

The material posted to X showed the three EMPD police — two men and a woman — and their law enforcement colleague engaged in a fierce altercation.

The incident reportedly happened in Wadeville, Germiston.

Social activist @Abramjee posted an update about the latter's arrest on Thursday, 8 August.

According to Yusuf Abramjee's information, he was arrested and charged with:

Common assault;

Intimidation;

Interfering with police duties;

Defeating the ends of justice; and

Crimen injuria.

The post read:

"Complainant: EMPD and two EMPD members. The [GTP] officer was arrested earlier [on 8 August] and released on R1,000 bail. He will appear in court on Monday."

Briefly News reported that the confrontation was over a traffic violation after the EMPD stopped the GTP official and a woman called his wife in their private car with a license plate from another country.

Afterwards, it was established that she did not possess the correct paperwork to operate the vehicle on a South African road.

This started the fiasco, with the female officer seemingly bearing the brunt of the officer's wrath, spurring her to film the confrontation on her phone.

Heated verbal spat escalates

The Gauteng Traffic cop is seen displaying belligerence as the situation escalates, flashing his middle finger at the three.

"You will not fight me! You will not fight me! I'm law enforcement! ... "I'm taking a video, not a picture!" the female officer is heard screaming after he's seen trying to grab her phone while she records.

The back-and-forth about South African traffic law continues with insults being exchanged, including the words "clown" and "ABET" being thrown around.

The GTP officer boasts about his motor vehicle licensing examiner credentials as the nearly seven-minute clip continues.

A picture from a post by an X user, @KeletsoMss, which garnered one million views, purports that the confrontation ended with EMPD impounding their colleague's vehicle.

Subsequently, the Gauteng Community Safety Department said it was investigating the incident and that appropriate action would be taken to maintain the integrity and professionalism of law enforcement officials.

"The [department] has noted with concern a video of a Gauteng Traffic Police officer involved in an altercation with Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers," the department said in an X post.

