Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and four accomplices will stay behind bars until their formal bail application

Mboro and four men appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court after the incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong

Mboro's Incredible Happenings church went up in flames on Tuesday morning, allegedly torched by disgruntled pupils

Pastor Mboro and his henchman will stay behind bars until their bail hearing. Images: @MDNnewss and @ewnreporter

JOHANNESBURG — Controversial South African Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and four others appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court over Monday's violent Matshidiso Primary School incident in Katlehong, Gauteng.

A viral video shows Mboro and what at the time appeared to be three men, supposedly his bodyguards, in the school foyer brandishing pangas and a rifle.

Pastor Mboro and group remanded

The group could be seen intimidating staff in the ensuing moments and forcefully removing two pupils.

It later emerged that the pupils were Mboro's children.

An alleged bitter custody battle with the children's late mother's maternal family reportedly spurred the religious zealot to access them forcefully.

On Tuesday, Motsoeneng's church, Incredible Happenings, went up in flames after pupils allegedly set the tent structure alight, angered by his actions at their school a day earlier.

Finally, following their arrests in the last two days, the pastor and his cronies appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court amid heightened security.

At the same time, Katlehong residents protested outside the courthouse, calling for bail to be denied.

The matter was postponed to Friday, 16 August, for a formal bail application, and the group has been remanded in custody.

