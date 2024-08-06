Controversial South African Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's church has reportedly been set alight in Katlehong, Gauteng

It follows the incident at a school where Mboro and three men entered carrying weapons and forcefully removed two pupils

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed to Briefly News that the structure's setting alight was linked to the incident

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told a Briefly News reporter that police are investigating an arson case

A church reportedly belonging to controversial Pastor Paseka Mboro has been torched. Images: @ewnreporter

JOHANNESBURG — A video online purports to show controversial South African Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng's church, Incredible Happenings, going up in flames.

Footage on Tuesday showed black smoke billowing from a tent structure, though it is not yet clear who is behind the arson attack.

Pastor Paseka Mboro's church set alight

However, the incident is linked to the threateningly violent incident on Monday in which Mboro and three of his bodyguards stormed Matshidiso Primary School armed with pangas and a rifle.

On Monday, videos taken at the school showed Mboro and the men making threatening gestures at teachers and forcefully removing two pupils.

Alarmed community members subsequently tried to thwart their getaway, with Mboro seen threateningly slashing at them.

Arson attack linked to school incident

The Gauteng Education Department later confirmed the pupils were his children, whom he'd insisted on taking amid an alleged custody dispute.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed to Briefly News that the structure's setting alight was linked to the school incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said a case of arson has been opened.

"Public Order Police (POPs) are monitoring the situation. There are no injuries," she told Briefly News.

She said Mboro and his bodyguards were arrested, and police have apprehended a fifth suspect for the Matshidiso Primary incident.

Armed men forcefully take school pupils

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a group of men terrorised teachers and pupils at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday afternoon.

Four men were seen in the foyer at what appears to be a primary school, threatening alarmed educators while dragging out two pupils.

The educators' bewildered shouting and the children's baffled cries did not deter the perpetrators.

