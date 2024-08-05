A Central University of Technology (CUT) student kidnapped on Sunday in Bloemfontein has returned safely

Liqhame Tshaka went missing near the court precinct, with a video of her alleged abduction making the rounds

Parkweg Vispol commander Colonel Andiswa Myeki told Briefly News the 19-year-old was back to tackling her studies

A Bloemfontein student at the Central University of Technology has returned safely following a kidnapping ordeal. Images: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN — A Central University of Technology (CUT) student in Bloemfontein has returned safely.

Liqhame Tshaka, 19, went missing at about 01:40 on Sunday, 4 August, near the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court precinct.

Kidnapped Bloemfontein student returns to campus

Subsequently, a video purportedly showing Tshaka being hoisted into a white Renault Sandero parked on President Brand Street circulated online.

The car used unknown registration plates.

Her family reported a missing person case as concerns mounted when they could not reach her on her cellphone.

Authorities registered a kidnapping case.

However, less than 48 hours after her presumed disappearance, Tshaka returned safe and unharmed.

Police applaud proactive community

Parkweg Vispol commander Colonel Andiswa Myeki confirmed the 19-year-old's return to campus in an exclusive interview with Briefly News.

"She is back at the institution [after] reuniting with her friends and family. [Liqhame] is safe and sound, thanks to the community's unwavering support in fighting all forms of gender-based violence (GBV)."

She said the community had further been helpful in domestic violence cases and crimes against vulnerable groups, including women, children, elderly citizens, and the LGBTQ+ community.

"The community's proactive efforts are highly appreciated," Myeki told Briefly News.

Police spokesperson Captain Thabo Covane said Tshaka's mother became concerned following several unsuccessful attempts to reach her on her cell.

Covane did not confirm a ransom payment or arrests in the case to Briefly News, and he did not divulge the full circumstances of the incident.

