A recording showing a CUT student in Free State being allegedly kidnapped has gone viral

Liqhame Tshaka is said to have been seen at a club with an unknown man before he carried her out

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their concern over the situation

A CUT student was captured in a video allegedly being kidnapped. Images: @Abramjee/ X, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

A video showing a student being kidnapped has gone viral, leaving the internet in a state of shock.

In an X clip posted by Yusuf Abramjee, a man is seen carrying the girl in his arms to a vehicle that was stationary on the street. The incident happened in Bloemfontein, Free State.

According to MDN News, Liqhame Tshaka, a student at Central University of Technology (CUT) was seen with an unknown guy at a club before he carried her out.

It is not clear what happened but one netizen said she has been found and was at the police station.

"With the help of the secretary of the SRC and other members, she has been found. She’s at the police station now🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," @Sindie_Vuma

Student allegedly gets kidnapped

Watch the X video below:

Netizens express disappointment

The online users reacted to the video, with many expressing shock over the event.

@Sekungenzeka commented:

"We used to see these things in the movies, nowadays sesikubona ngo see. Kunzima 😱."

@vspazierganger was in fear:

"Iyhooo!! Bloem is no longer safe."

@OnthatileS90318 said:

"Looks like they drugged her why she's not fighting back or screaming 😫."

@uVuyo4 wondered:

"And bystanders just stood and watched?"

@JokerClowner said:

"Holding on tightly, no fighting no nothing. Gotta be a very strong drug they have her on 😭😭😭."

