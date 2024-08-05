Global site navigation

Video Captures Student Being Allegedly Kidnapped, Mzansi Stunned: “Looks Like They Drugged Her”
Video Captures Student Being Allegedly Kidnapped, Mzansi Stunned: “Looks Like They Drugged Her”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A recording showing a CUT student in Free State being allegedly kidnapped has gone viral
  • Liqhame Tshaka is said to have been seen at a club with an unknown man before he carried her out
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their concern over the situation

A young lady was allegedly kidnapped in front of people in Free State.
A CUT student was captured in a video allegedly being kidnapped. Images: @Abramjee/ X, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images
A video showing a student being kidnapped has gone viral, leaving the internet in a state of shock.

In an X clip posted by Yusuf Abramjee, a man is seen carrying the girl in his arms to a vehicle that was stationary on the street. The incident happened in Bloemfontein, Free State.

According to MDN News, Liqhame Tshaka, a student at Central University of Technology (CUT) was seen with an unknown guy at a club before he carried her out.

It is not clear what happened but one netizen said she has been found and was at the police station.

"With the help of the secretary of the SRC and other members, she has been found. She’s at the police station now🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," @Sindie_Vuma

Student allegedly gets kidnapped

Watch the X video below:

Netizens express disappointment

The online users reacted to the video, with many expressing shock over the event.

@Sekungenzeka commented:

"We used to see these things in the movies, nowadays sesikubona ngo see. Kunzima 😱."

@vspazierganger was in fear:

"Iyhooo!! Bloem is no longer safe."

@OnthatileS90318 said:

"Looks like they drugged her why she's not fighting back or screaming 😫."

@uVuyo4 wondered:

"And bystanders just stood and watched?"

@JokerClowner said:

"Holding on tightly, no fighting no nothing. Gotta be a very strong drug they have her on 😭😭😭."

Gent arrested after allegedly kidnapping ex-bae

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from University of Johannesburg.

According to TimesLIVE, the student who attends classes at the Doornfontein Campus in Johannesburg was on her way to an exam on 22 April when her ex-boyfriend allegedly confronted her. He wanted them to talk about their problems, and she refused. He then reportedly forced her into the car and drove around.

