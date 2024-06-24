A game farm employee lost his life after a lioness attacked him just as he was about to rest in his room

The incident happened in Glen in the Free State, and the victim called out for help, but it was too late

He was rescued but died from being bitten on his neck and body, and the South African Police Service's spokesperson confirmed the incident with Briefly News

KWAZULU-NATAL – A game farm worker died after a lioness attacked him.

Game farm worker dies in lioness attack

According to the South African Police Service, the incident happened in Glen, just outside of Bloemfontein in the Free State. The worker went into the enclosure to fix the fence, and he and his supervisor had just finished installing a gate in the closer. The supervisor screamed and told him that there was a lioness in the enclosure and he had to escape.

He could not escape in time as the lioness attacked him, biting him on his neck and the entire body. The lioness was euthanised after the worker was saved, but he died from his wounds. The Police are investigating an inquest case.

Police confirmed the case with Briefly News

SAPS's Free State spokesperson, Captain Lorraine Earle, confirmed with Briefly News that the incident happened.

"I am not sure if this is the first incident at the farm," she said.

Woman's car attacked in Safari birthday

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman's birthday celebration turned extremely unpleasant thanks to a lion encounter.

The woman witnessed a white lion viciously attack the wheels of a car right in front of them.

South Africans in the comment section were terrified for her, and some were glad that she was not harmed. Some joked about lions and Polos, and others gave their own views on what they would do if they were in a similar situation. One joked about how insurance didn't cover the lion attack.

