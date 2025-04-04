Big Brother Mzansi viewers are showing overwhelming support to former contestant Ashley Ogle by donating to her GoFundMe

Despite not winning the cash prize following her surprise eviction, Ashley Ogle is well on her way to becoming a millionaire

Netizens reacted to the news that fans have raised almost a million for Ashley Ogle, with some questioning the accuracy of the amount

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle’s fans aren’t letting her premature eviction get in the way of her getting a cash prize. The Season 5 fan-favourite launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her get on her feet following her surprise eviction.

Ashley Ogle's fans donate almost R1 million

Ashley Ogle is well on her way to becoming a millionaire after her official GoFundMe campaign raised a jaw-dropping R808,603 thanks to donations from her fans all around the world. The campaign’s target is to raise R887,000.

Social media user @TvblogbyMLU shared on X that Ashley’s fans were showing up for the Big Brother Mzansi alum. The post was captioned:

“FANS SHOWING UP BIG TIME FOR ASHLEY OGLE 😳The #BBMzansi star, who was evicted in the last season, is on her way to becoming a MILLIONAIRE thanks to her dedicated fans. Through a GoFundMe campaign, they've raised an astonishing R808,603 and counting.”

Netizens celebrate Ashley Ogle

Netizens took to the comments to rave about the amount of money Ashley's fans have raised. Several netizens joked that the donations were a break-up gift from Sweet Guluva’s fans. Others pointed out that the figure was incorrect and the donations were far less.

Here are some of the comments:

@yomy3030 remarked:

“Breakup gift compensation 😄😄”

@omhle_kuhle said:

“So much pressure Ashes😂🤚 That figure is figuring yet but will go there.”

@Motaung_P19 said:

“We will never correct your mistake, instead, we receive. Maybe it will end up with that figure tonight 😭🕯️💃🥳.”

@DiaSkye declared:

“From your mouth to God's ears. We receive on behalf of Ashley.”

@Anderso41291606 responded:

“We love her so much and we will always ride with her till the wheels fall off.”

Ashley Ogle sparks break-up rumours

Meanwhile, Ashley Ogle sparked break-up rumours after she announced she won't make it to Sweet Guluva's homecoming.

This led netizens to speculate that it might have ended in tears for the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 couple.

An X user @TheeAzanian posted a snippet of Ogle's live video where she clarified why she wouldn't be attending her boyfriend's homecoming.

Ashley Ogle fuelled the break-up rumours again when she unfollowed Sweet Guluva on social media.

All these developments came shortly after Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva confirmed they were dating but requested privacy.

Sweet Guluva gets a lavish ride

Ashley Ogle's boyfriend, Sweet Guluva, is doing well for himself.

According to Briefly News, the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 is enjoying the perks of fame after receiving a luxurious ride.

Ahead of his Kwa-Zulu Natal homecoming, the reality TV star shared images of getting his new ride, which was detailed with his name.

