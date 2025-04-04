Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle made headlines on social media after Ash revealed if she was going to the BBMzansi winner's homecoming or not

In a live video, the reality TV star announced that she wouldn't be attending Guluva's homecoming, which ignited break-up rumours

Many netizens flooded the comment section after Ashley revealed that she wouldn't be at Sweet Guluva's homecoming

Ashley and Sweet Guluva ignited breakup rumours on social media. Image: @ashleyogle98, @sweet_guluva

Bathong! It seems like Big Brother Mzansi's favourite couple, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, have ended in tears. This came after Ashley revealed and confirmed on social media that she wouldn't be attending the reality TV star's homecoming.

Earlier on, an X user @TheeAzanian posted a snippet of Ogle's live video where she clarified why she wouldn't be attending her boyfriend's homecoming.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ashley not attending Sweet Guluva's homecoming

Speculations arose after Ashley Ogle confirmed that she wouldn't be attending Sweet Guluva's homecoming. Many netizens flooded the comment section and debated among each other about the two breaking up as Ogle unfollowed the Big Brother Mzansi winner on Instagram. Here's what they had to say:

@Retsepi33398287 said:

"She unfollowed him on insta."

@Unathi62264394 questioned:

"She’s no longer following him. Haibo, what’s going on?"

@BlomaDBloma wrote:

"You guys are something else. I mean, she's 100% right. I'm from Nquthu. I'm Guluva's homeboy, and yes, the homecoming is mainly for him, and that's the person Nquthu is eager to see and celebrate. No need to mix that up with shipping content; that'll happen another day."

@natty_poison responded:

"Good decision, Ashley because they will be accusing you of throwing yourself on Guluva, and people forget that these guys aren't married and are two different brands on their own."

@Castrodaman4 replied:

"She unfollowed him on insta."

@yung_heart mentioned:

"But I told you this on space the other day. It is his day. My girl is sensible and she knows these things."

Ashley Ogle won't be attending Sweet Guluva's homecoming. Image: @ashleyogle98

Sweet Guluva speaks about paying lobola for Ashley Ogle

In more Sweet Guluva news, social media users were left stunned after a reporter asked the reality TV star about his intentions to marry Ashley Ogle.

During a press conference following his official exit from the Big Brother Mzansi house, Sweet Guluva was asked various questions about his life, career and even relationship with Ashley Ogle.

After walking away with the sweet prize of R2 million, a member of the press asked him when he intended to pay lobola for Ashley Ogle. The question rubbed some of Sweet Guluva's fans the wrong way.

