Sweet Guluva was announced as the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 in the finale held on Sunday 23 March 2025

Fellow housemate Uyanda came in a close second with Nsuku, Nate and Jojo coming in second, third, fourth and fifth respectively

A section of netizens felt Sweet Guluva didn't deserve to win Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 and gave their reasons why

Sweet Guluva was crowned the winner of 'Big Brother Umlilo Edition'. Image: sweet_guluva/Instagram, Mzansi Magic

Sweet Guluva shot up the trends list on social media after he was crowned the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. The 23-year-old student from Cape Town walked away with the coveted R2 million cash prize after his fans put up a spirited campaign that impressed celebrities such as DJ Zinhle.

Sweet Guluva wins Big Brother Mzansi Season 5

Taking to X on Sunday 23 March, Big Brother Mzansi confirmed that Sweet Guluva, real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, had won Season 5 of the reality TV show.

"There you have it, Mzansi. uManqoba has emerged victorious. Sweet Guluva is officially the winner of #BBMzansi Umlilo season 5. Big congrats is'gebengu esingena criminal record! The cash is yours, the heat was real, and now it’s time to enjoy the fruits of all that hard work," Big Brother Mzansi said in a post.

SA reacts after Sweet Guluva is announced as Big Brother Umlilo Edition winner

Big Brother Mzansi viewers filled the comments section with mixed reactions. Some argued that Sweet Guluva didn't deserve to win Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. Others pointed out how Sweet Guluva deserved to win because he didn't change his character throughout the season.

Here are some of the comments:

@negative_warona claimed:

"Undeserving winner 🚮"

@Wandilemsomix reflected:

"Glad I could help even though I didn’t know who this man was. Comment spamming seemed to work😂"

@songwiqib said:

"Uyanda you did us proud mntana kagogo you lost against someone who was undeserving so that means you are the real winner in our hearts my baby. All the best in the future sthandwa saam♥️♥️♥️"

@marshalmat62632 complimented:

"People tend to change characters when they enter Big Brother house but I applaud Sweet Guluva for maintaining his character throughout the provoked or unprovoked. He kept his cool and had no grudges with anyone. Loyal to his girl. What more do you expect when that's his nature? Congratulations brother."

Fans weighed in after Sweet Guluva was announced the winner of 'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 5. Image: Mzansi Magic

Ngizwe Mchunu advises Sweet Guluva on how to spend the R2 million prize

Meanwhile, popular former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu joined the Sweet Guluva bandwagon.

He urged his fans to vote for Sweet Guluva whom he praised for elevating bhinca traditions during his time in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

At the time, Ngizwe Mchunu also advised Sweet Guluva how to spend the R2 million cash prize should he win it.

"My brother, Sweet Guluva, you elevated our bhinca traditions and put them on a higher pedestal. They chased our national makoti, Eshila (Ashley). We are asking you that when you win the R2 million, you pay lobola for Ashley and take her to eNquthu so we can dance," he pleaded.

Ashley Ogle moves into a new Johannesburg apartment

In other news, Briefly News reported that Ashley Ogle, Sweet Guluva's love interest in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, moved into a new Johannesburg apartment.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born reality TV star became a fan favourite on the show. People have been supporting Ashley after she was evicted from Big Brother Mzansi by her housemates. Now, the rising star has her very own apartment.

